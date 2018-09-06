West Side Leadership Academy will not offer girls basketball coach Rod Fisher a new contract and has picked Shanee Butler to replace him.
The decision brings an end to Fisher's 35-year tenure at West Side.
West Side principal Marcus Muhammad informed Fisher of the decision Wednesday morning in an email obtained by The Times.
“I wanted to personally inform you of the committee's decision rather than have you hear it from someone else,” Muhammad wrote. “The committee has selected Shanee Butler as the new girls basketball coach. We appreciate your years of service to West Side and hope that you will aide in a smooth transition of leadership.”
West Side athletic director Terrance Little disputed the report Thursday morning and said he can't comment on personnel matters. On Thursday evening, Little wrote in a text message that he didn't deny the report but declined to clarify his earlier comments.
On Thursday afternoon, Muhammad neither confirmed nor denied Fisher would not be back. Similarly, both Muhammad and Amy Marsh, Chief of Staff for Gary Schools' Emergency Management Team said Thursday afternoon that the school can't comment on personnel matters. Marsh, however, said that the position has not yet been filled.
Fisher declined comment, saying that since he was notified less than 24 hours ago he hadn't fully processed the decision yet.
“We don't know why they did what they did,” said Linda Bonner-Fisher, Rod's wife. “There is no explanation for why they would bring in a new coach with no experience.”
Marsh said coaches' contracts last one year, and that each coach goes through the re-hiring process again every year. She also said that each school's athletic director runs the hiring processes.
“This whole episode is wrong and unprofessional, in my opinion,” Bonner-Fisher wrote in an email.