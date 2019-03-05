Several local girls were honored recently by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association.
Twin sisters Emma and Sophia Nolan of two-time Class A state champion Marquette Catholic plus Michigan City's Hannah Noveroske and LaPorte's Riley Ott were selected to the IBCA/Subway Senior All-State Supreme 15 list.
Other seniors from the Region were honored.
E.C. Central's Tai-Yanna Jackson, Kankakee Valley's Sarah Martin and Crown Point's Ellie VanDeel were selected for the Large School All-State team.
Also, several underclassmen received honors.
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers was named to the Underclass All-State Supreme 15.
West Side's Dash Shaw was named to the Large School All-State team and Bishop Noll's Courtney Blakely was named to the Small School All-State squad.
Kankakee Valley's Catherine Cavinder, Hebron's Katlyn Cherry, E.C. Central's Tiara Jackson (Tai-Yanna's sister), Andrean's Karli Miller, Gavit's Darlisha Reed and Highland's Michaela Schmidt were senior honorable mention selections.
Lake Station's Taylor Austin, Morgan Township's Sahara Bee, LaCrosse's Katie Bell, Bishop Noll's Rose Fuentes, LaPorte's Ryin Ott (Rylie's sister), Crown Point's Abby Stoddard, Michigan City's Trinity Thompson and South Central's Amber Wolf were underclass honorable mention selections.
South Central's Wolf named PCC MVP: South Central junior Amber Wolf was recently named the MVP of the Porter County Conference.
Teammate Abbie Tomblin also made the list.
Hebron's Katlyn Cherry and Allison Hano, Morgan Township's Sahara Bee and Emmy Wells, Kouts' Morgan Kobza, LaCrosse's Katie Bell, Westville's Sarah Weston, Boone Grove sisters Madie and Kate Pfister plus Washington Township's Olivia Klinger made the team.