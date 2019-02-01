GRIFFITH — The West Side girls basketball team warms up in orange, long-sleeve quarter-zip sweatshirts and written on the back is a statement the Cougars have tried to embody all season.
"EVERYONE HAS A DREAM BUT NOT EVERYONE HAS A GRIND."
Despite the extreme cold, West Side practiced every day this week except Wednesday to prepare for its match-up against Lighthouse in the quarterfinal of the Class 3A Griffith Sectional. But, before the Cougars could get one step closer to one of their dreams — back-to-back sectional titles — they had to grind against the Lions.
Lighthouse entered the postseason on a five-game losing streak but showed a lot of resiliency early on — trading baskets with West Side — before eventually falling 69-49.
"I'm proud of them because they came out in the second half and played much better," West Side coach Shanee' Butler said. "That first half? It definitely wasn't our game, our basketball. But the second half, I will say they came out with that energy."
Dash Shaw, West Side's leading scorer, paced the Cougars once again with 21 points, which tied for the game high. The junior shot 7 of 14 from the field and converted seven of her nine free-throw attempts. She made her first basket on a right-handed layup just a few seconds into the game and scored 12 of her team's 19 points in the first quarter.
Lighthouse (8-11) used several different players to try and slow Shaw down, but she continued to attack the paint and finished at the rim with an array of right-handed and left-handed layups. Her most impressive basket came with under a minute to play in the first quarter.
After snagging a rebound in traffic, Shaw turned up the court and weaved her way through multiple defenders before finishing off her drive with a right-handed scoop layup. She made the shot look easy even though she was knocked off-balance by a pair of defenders.
"I like contact because I know I can finish," Shaw said. "I like people hitting me, and then usually I can say, 'AND ONE.'"
Along with finding her own offense, Shaw also got her teammates involved. She dished out a game-high seven assists and even pulled off a few no-look passes. Her willingness to distribute the ball when Lighthouse began to double-team her helped the rest of her teammates find a rhythm after she carried most of the scoring load in the first half.
"I like to see them score," Shaw said. "I like scoring, they like scoring, so I gotta share the ball.
Trinity Barnes was the recipient of a few of Shaw's passes, and she took advantage. The freshman tied Shaw for a game-high 21 points points on 7 of 14 shooting and helped West Side (18-7) run away with the game.
The Cougars opened the second half on an 11-1 run and Barnes scored five of those points on a 3-pointer from the right wing and a fast-break layup. She also nailed a game-high five 3-pointers in her postseason debut.
"It was fun," Barnes said. "My teammates got me the ball when I was open, so I was able to shoot."
Butler commended the Cougars for coming alive in the second half, but even in a 20-point victory she saw room for improvement. West Side committed numerous unforced turnovers and racked up several careless fouls.
The Cougars face Clark (2-20) in the semifinals Saturday, and regardless of the Pioneers' record, Butler knows her team must be better in order to keep advancing.
"We don't want to underestimate anybody," Butler said. "We've been preparing all year for the month of February. If we can learn discipline, West Side basketball is completely different."
