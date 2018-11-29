UNION MILLS — With his South Central Satellites tied 40-40 against Kouts with 10.8 seconds left, coach Wes Bucher gathered his team in the huddle and took an exaggerated deep breath.
Bucher’s message? Stay calm; stay composed.
Faith Biggs heard him. South Central closed out Kouts with a 54-47 double-overtime win after facing an eight-point deficit with 2:43 remaining in regulation behind Biggs’ clutch 22 points.
“When she gets hot, she can stay hot for a long time,” Bucher said. “She was very confident toward the end of the game taking shots, and we need people like that.”
On a night when Satellites leading scorer Amber Wolf struggled, Biggs stole the show. She knocked down multiple 3-pointers and pivotal free throws, bailing South Central out in key moments.
Biggs’ rainbow 3 from the right corner gave South Central a 51-46 lead with just over two minutes left in the second overtime, as the junior guard broke out of a prolonged shooting slump to start the season. Entering Wednesday, Biggs was shooting 23 percent from deep and 48 percent from the free-throw line.
Against Kouts? Six of 8 from the stripe and 4 of 7 from beyond the arc. Biggs said the Satellites’ first 15 minutes of each practice are devoted to shooting drills, and she has used that time to build confidence and restore her jumper. It showed in the Satellites’ 16-6 third quarter run.
“I mostly work on 3s, because that’s what I like to shoot in games,” Biggs said. “In our locker room, we just said to stay calm. We knew we were a better team than this.”
South Central jumped out to a 7-0 start, but Morgan Kobza closed the gap for Kouts with a pair of old-fashioned three-point plays. The Satellites came out of halftime raining three-pointers after Kouts’ big second quarter, and a bomb from Abbie Tomblin and two from Biggs helped South Central retake the lead.
The game turned to start the fourth, however, as Morgan Kobza overpowered a Satellite for an offensive rebound and put-back and the Fillies defense re-activated. Kouts (6-3, 1-1 Porter County Conference) held South Central (5-2, 1-0) scoreless for the first 4:25 of the fourth quarter, but the Satellites rallied to tie the game on Delanie Gale’s put-back with less than one minute left. Despite stellar play from Morgan Kobza (22 points), Kouts came up just short.
“We came out, we did everything we wanted to do in the first half,” Kouts coach Ron Kobza said. “We can compete with anyone in the conference. We were with South Central, two overtimes – it was a good game.”