KOUTS — When South Central freshman Delanie Gale stepped to the free-throw line with the Porter County Conference Tournament title on the line, her mind went blank.
Her legs shook, as did the bleacher holding South Central's student section behind the hoop when each shot went in. Gale's two free throws — “the ones that meant the most” in her short career, she said — gave the Satellites a one-point lead with 5.7 seconds left, and the Satellites triumphed 53-52 when Hebron's last-second shot fell short.
“I definitely had a lot of confidence in myself, knowing that I could hit those,” Gale said. “It's almost like muscle memory, as much as we shoot them in practice. … It's crazy. This is our goal.”
Gale's free throws capped a wild last two minutes with four lead changes, as South Central battled Hebron and senior guard Katlyn Cherry. Satellites wing Amber Wolf answered two free throws from Cherry with two of her own, then Cherry's floater with about 15 seconds left gave Hebron a 52-51 lead. Gale ended up at the line after quick turnovers by each team.
While South Central coach Wes Bucher said he had drawn up a play for freshman guard Abbie Tomblin to attack with a ball screen, that quickly went nowhere.
“You plan and you plan and you plan and you plan, but at the end of the day it's react, react, react, react,” Bucher said. “For us, at the beginning of the year, the free-throw shooting was horrendous. … We had four free throws to ice this thing, and two obviously by Delanie, a freshman. It's really exciting to see the maturity over the year.”
The tight margin was the only aspect of the game that went as expected. Down 9-0 early and in need of a spark, South Central might normally turn to Wolf, its leading scorer. Instead, Tomblin and senior reserve guard Kate Rudolph sparked the Satellites.
Rudolph entered Thursday's contest averaging 2.3 points per game as primarily a long-distance shooter — 47 of her 58 attempts from the field this season came from 3. In the final PCC tournament game of Rudolph's career, she tied her career high in the first half with nine points on three 3-pointers, including one to take South Central's first lead of the game.
While Hebron held Wolf to seven points, Rudolph helped fill the gap. If not for her huge first half, the Hawks might have hoisted the Gold Ball Trophy at night's end.
“So many things during the course of that game, you could say, 'If we had done this, if we had done that,'” Hebron coach Doug Godbolt said. “It was one of the best games I've ever been able to coach, as far as competitiveness.”
Tomblin led the Satellites with 17 points, while Hebron senior forward Allison Hano scored 14 and received the PCC's Mental Attitude Award. South Central's victory brought the Gold Ball back to Union Mills for the first time since 2016.
“It's kind of hard to explain,” Bucher said. “It's an amazing feeling. To play in an atmosphere like this and to have it end in the dramatic fashion that it did, it's what we all dream about.”