Class 4A

Sectional 1

AT LOWELL

Friday

Munster 45, Morton 31

Crown Point 77, Lowell 28

E.C. Central 38, Lake Central 25

Saturday

Highland 41, Munster 30

Crown Point 62, E.C. Central 32

Monday

Championship: Crown Point 58, Highland 31

Sectional 2

AT MERRILLVILLE

Friday

Kankakee Valley 63, Valparaiso 57

Michigan City 29, Chesterton 24

Portage 59, Merrillville 41

Saturday

Kankakee Valley 74, Hobart 39

Michigan City 73, Portage 56

Monday

Championship: Kankakee Valley 61, Michigan City 59

Sectional 3

AT MISHAWAKA

Friday

Mishawaka 51, South Bend Riley 46

South Bend St. Joseph 77, South Bend Adams 18

Penn 88, South Bend Clay 15

Saturday

LaPorte 47, Mishawaka 37

Penn 56, South Bend St. Joseph 43

Monday

Championship: Penn 55, LaPorte 33

Class 3A

Sectional 17

AT GRIFFITH

Friday

West Side 69, Lighthouse 49

Griffith 86, Hammond 33

Saturday

West Side 84, Clark 14

Griffith 67, Gavit 38

Monday

Championship: West Side 46, Griffith 37

Sectional 18

AT HANOVER CENTRAL

Friday

Twin Lakes 47, Calumet 45

Knox 71, Rensselaer Central 51

Saturday

Hanover Central 46, Twin Lakes 42

Knox 61, Wheeler 38

Monday

Championship: Knox 50, Hanover Central 13

Class 2A

Sectional 33

AT BOWMAN ACADEMY

Friday

River Forest 52, Roosevelt 29

Saturday

Andrean 57, Whiting 40

Bishop Noll 72, Lake Station 41

Monday

Bowman Academy 65, River Forest 42

Bishop Noll 63, Andrean 48

Tuesday

Championship: Bowman Academy vs. Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

SECTIONAL 34

AT NORTH JUDSON

Friday

Hebron 62, Boone Grove 39

Saturday

Winamac Community 64, North Newton 27

North Judson 57, Hebron 36

Monday

Championship: North Judson 56, Winamac Community 29

Class 1A

Sectional 49

AT MARQUETTE CATHOLIC

Friday

Marquette Catholic 76, 21st Century 3

Morgan Township 53, Washington Township 32

Saturday

Marquette Catholic 60, Westville 23

Morgan Township 52, Kouts 41

Monday

Championship: Marquette Catholic 55, Morgan Township 33

Sectional 50

AT NORTH WHITE

Friday

Tri‐County 52, Caston 43

North White 61, Covenant Christian 24

South Newton 51, West Central 28

Saturday

Pioneer 56, Tri-County 42

North White 49, South Newton 43

Monday

Championship: Pioneer 44, North White 37

Sectional 51

AT OREGON-DAVIS

Friday

South Central 43, Triton 15

Saturday

LaCrosse 52, Culver Community 36

Oregon‐Davis 58, Argos 51

Monday

South Central 84, South Bend Career Academy 8

Oregon-Davis 51, LaCrosse 48

Tuesday

Championship: South Central vs. Oregon-Davis, 6:30 p.m.

