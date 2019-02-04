Class 4A
Sectional 1
AT LOWELL
Friday
Munster 45, Morton 31
Crown Point 77, Lowell 28
E.C. Central 38, Lake Central 25
Saturday
Highland 41, Munster 30
Crown Point 62, E.C. Central 32
Monday
Championship: Crown Point 58, Highland 31
Sectional 2
AT MERRILLVILLE
Friday
Kankakee Valley 63, Valparaiso 57
Michigan City 29, Chesterton 24
Portage 59, Merrillville 41
Saturday
Kankakee Valley 74, Hobart 39
Michigan City 73, Portage 56
Monday
Championship: Kankakee Valley 61, Michigan City 59
Sectional 3
AT MISHAWAKA
Friday
Mishawaka 51, South Bend Riley 46
South Bend St. Joseph 77, South Bend Adams 18
Penn 88, South Bend Clay 15
Saturday
LaPorte 47, Mishawaka 37
Penn 56, South Bend St. Joseph 43
Monday
Championship: Penn 55, LaPorte 33
Class 3A
Sectional 17
AT GRIFFITH
Friday
West Side 69, Lighthouse 49
Griffith 86, Hammond 33
Saturday
West Side 84, Clark 14
Griffith 67, Gavit 38
Monday
Championship: West Side 46, Griffith 37
Sectional 18
AT HANOVER CENTRAL
Friday
Twin Lakes 47, Calumet 45
Knox 71, Rensselaer Central 51
Saturday
Hanover Central 46, Twin Lakes 42
Knox 61, Wheeler 38
Monday
Championship: Knox 50, Hanover Central 13
Class 2A
Sectional 33
AT BOWMAN ACADEMY
Friday
River Forest 52, Roosevelt 29
Saturday
Andrean 57, Whiting 40
Bishop Noll 72, Lake Station 41
Monday
Bowman Academy 65, River Forest 42
Bishop Noll 63, Andrean 48
Tuesday
Championship: Bowman Academy vs. Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
SECTIONAL 34
AT NORTH JUDSON
Friday
Hebron 62, Boone Grove 39
Saturday
Winamac Community 64, North Newton 27
North Judson 57, Hebron 36
Monday
Championship: North Judson 56, Winamac Community 29
Class 1A
Sectional 49
AT MARQUETTE CATHOLIC
Friday
Marquette Catholic 76, 21st Century 3
Morgan Township 53, Washington Township 32
Saturday
Marquette Catholic 60, Westville 23
Morgan Township 52, Kouts 41
Monday
Championship: Marquette Catholic 55, Morgan Township 33
Sectional 50
AT NORTH WHITE
Friday
Tri‐County 52, Caston 43
North White 61, Covenant Christian 24
South Newton 51, West Central 28
Saturday
Pioneer 56, Tri-County 42
North White 49, South Newton 43
Monday
Championship: Pioneer 44, North White 37
Sectional 51
AT OREGON-DAVIS
Friday
South Central 43, Triton 15
Saturday
LaCrosse 52, Culver Community 36
Oregon‐Davis 58, Argos 51
Monday
South Central 84, South Bend Career Academy 8
Oregon-Davis 51, LaCrosse 48
Tuesday
Championship: South Central vs. Oregon-Davis, 6:30 p.m.