Semistate

Saturday

Class 4A

LaPorte

Hamilton Southeastern (25-1) vs. Crown Point (28-0), 3 p.m.

Jeffersonville

Castle (23-4) vs. Lawrence North (21-6), 2 p.m.

Class 3A

Logansport

Marion (23-4) vs. Northwestern (25-3), 5 p.m.

Jasper

Salem (23-3) vs. Benton Central (26-4) 5 p.m.

Class 2A

Logansport

Oak Hill (23-4) vs. Central Noble (27-0), 3 p.m.

Jeffersonville

Evansville Mater Dei (17-10) vs. Winchester Community (25-3), noon

Class A

LaPorte

Northfield (25-2) vs. Marquette Catholic (25-2), noon

Jasper

Vincennes Rivet (28-0) vs. University (24-2), 3 p.m.

