Semistate
Saturday
Class 4A
LaPorte
Hamilton Southeastern 61, Crown Point 28
Jeffersonville
Lawrence North 50, Castle 40
Class 3A
Logansport
Northwestern 59, Marion 37
Jasper
Benton Central 48, Salem 34
Class 2A
Logansport
Oak Hill 53, Central Noble 36
Jeffersonville
Winchester Community 59, Evansville Mater Dei 50
Class A
LaPorte
Marquette Catholic 47, Northfield 32
Jasper
Vincennes Rivet 61, University 50
State Finals
Feb. 23
At Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
Class A
Marquette Catholic (26-2) vs. Vincennes Rivet (29-0) 9:30 a.m.
Class 2A
Oak Hill (24-3) vs. Winchester (26-3) 11:45 a.m.
Class 3A
Northwestern (26-3) vs. Benton Central (26-4) 5 p.m.
Class 4A
Hamilton Southeastern (26-1) vs. Lawrence North (22-6) 7:15 p.m.