Semistate

Saturday

Class 4A

LaPorte

Hamilton Southeastern 61, Crown Point 28

Jeffersonville

Lawrence North 50, Castle 40

Class 3A

Logansport

Northwestern 59, Marion 37

Jasper

Benton Central 48, Salem 34

Class 2A

Logansport

Oak Hill 53, Central Noble 36

Jeffersonville

Winchester Community 59, Evansville Mater Dei 50

Class A

LaPorte

Marquette Catholic 47, Northfield 32

Jasper

Vincennes Rivet 61, University 50

State Finals

Feb. 23

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Class A

Marquette Catholic (26-2) vs. Vincennes Rivet (29-0) 9:30 a.m.

Class 2A

Oak Hill (24-3) vs. Winchester (26-3) 11:45 a.m.

Class 3A

Northwestern (26-3) vs. Benton Central (26-4) 5 p.m.

Class 4A

Hamilton Southeastern (26-1) vs. Lawrence North (22-6) 7:15 p.m.

