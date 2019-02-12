Semistate
Saturday
Class 4A
LaPorte
Hamilton Southeastern (25-1) vs. Crown Point (28-0), 2 p.m.
Jeffersonville
Castle (23-4) vs. Lawrence North (21-6), 2 p.m.
Class 3A
Logansport
Marion (23-4) vs. Northwestern (25-3), 5 p.m.
Jasper
Salem (23-3) vs. Benton Central (26-4) 5 p.m.
Class 2A
Logansport
Oak Hill (23-4) vs. Central Noble (27-0), 3 p.m.
Jeffersonville
Evansville Mater Dei (17-10) vs. Winchester Community (25-3), noon
Class A
LaPorte
Northfield (25-2) vs. Marquette Catholic (25-2), noon
Jasper
Vincennes Rivet (28-0) vs. University (24-2), 3 p.m.