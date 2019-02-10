Try 1 month for 99¢

Regionals

Saturday

Class 4A

AT LAPORTE

Penn 47, Plymouth 28

Crown Point 65, Kankakee Valley 49

Championship: Crown Point 54, Penn 47, OT

Class 3A

AT RENSSELAER

Mishawaka Marian 53, Knox 36

Northwestern 67, West Side 34

Championship: Northwestern 47, Mishawaka Marian 29

Class 2A

AT WINAMAC

North Judson 51, Bluffton 44

Central Noble 64, Bishop Noll 51

Championship: Central Noble 43, North Judson 37

Class 1A

AT CASTON

Marquette Catholic 51, South Central 28

Fremont 52, Pioneer 39

Championship: Marquette Catholic 57, Fremont 25

Semistate

Feb. 16

Class 4A

LaPorte

Hamilton Southeastern (25-1) vs. Crown Point (28-0), 2 p.m.

Jeffersonville

Castle (23-4) vs. Lawrence North (21-6), 2 p.m.

Class 3A

Logansport

Marion (23-4) vs. Northwestern (25-3), 5 p.m.

Jasper

Salem (23-3) vs. Benton Central (26-4) 5 p.m.

Class 2A

Logansport

Oak Hill (23-4) vs. Central Noble (27-0), 3 p.m.

Jeffersonville

Evansville Mater Dei (17-10) vs. Winchester Community (25-3), noon

Class A

LaPorte

Northfield (25-2) vs. Marquette Catholic (25-2), noon

Jasper

Vincennes Rivet (28-0) vs. University (24-2), 3 p.m.

