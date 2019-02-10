Regionals
Saturday
Class 4A
AT LAPORTE
Penn 47, Plymouth 28
Crown Point 65, Kankakee Valley 49
Championship: Crown Point 54, Penn 47, OT
Class 3A
AT RENSSELAER
Mishawaka Marian 53, Knox 36
Northwestern 67, West Side 34
Championship: Northwestern 47, Mishawaka Marian 29
Class 2A
AT WINAMAC
North Judson 51, Bluffton 44
Central Noble 64, Bishop Noll 51
Championship: Central Noble 43, North Judson 37
Class 1A
AT CASTON
Marquette Catholic 51, South Central 28
Fremont 52, Pioneer 39
Championship: Marquette Catholic 57, Fremont 25
Semistate
Feb. 16
Class 4A
LaPorte
Hamilton Southeastern (25-1) vs. Crown Point (28-0), 2 p.m.
Jeffersonville
Castle (23-4) vs. Lawrence North (21-6), 2 p.m.
Class 3A
Logansport
Marion (23-4) vs. Northwestern (25-3), 5 p.m.
Jasper
Salem (23-3) vs. Benton Central (26-4) 5 p.m.
Class 2A
Logansport
Oak Hill (23-4) vs. Central Noble (27-0), 3 p.m.
Jeffersonville
Evansville Mater Dei (17-10) vs. Winchester Community (25-3), noon
Class A
LaPorte
Northfield (25-2) vs. Marquette Catholic (25-2), noon
Jasper
Vincennes Rivet (28-0) vs. University (24-2), 3 p.m.