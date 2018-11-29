1. Marquette Catholic (1) 5-1
Marquette Catholic continues to flex its muscles, as the Blazers blew out a quality Michigan City team on the road on Saturday. Can anyone stop the Nolan sisters?
2. Crown Point (4) 8-0
The Bulldogs jump Kankakee Valley and Chesterton as they continue to bulldoze opponents. Freshman guard Jessica Carrothers poured in 27 points at LaPorte last week and leads Crown Point with 23.9 points per game.
3. Kankakee Valley (2) 8-1
Kankakee Valley added two more good wins to its record by defeating Knox and Michigan City this past week. Sarah Martin leads the Kougars with 17.8 points per game on 55 percent shooting.
4. Bishop Noll (7) 3-0
Bishop Noll jumped ahead of West Side in our rankings by picking up a 14-point win over the Cougars. Four players scored in double figures in the Warriors' home victory, including guard Courtney Blakely. The sophomore scored a team-high 17 points.
5. Chesterton (3) 6-1
Chesterton lost a close one to E.C. Central, which had star forward Tai-yanna Jackson back after an extended absence. Still, the Trojans can go to 2-0 in Duneland Athletic Conference play with a win against Michigan City on Friday.
6. West Side (6) 8-1
Junior guard Dash Shaw continues to lead the way for the Cougars, who suffered their first loss of the season against Bishop Noll. Shaw still scored 23 points in the matchup, and also helped West Side earn a big road win over Andrean earlier in the week.
7. LaPorte (5) 4-2
LaPorte has yet to earn a signature win, but the Slicers have played Penn and Crown Point close. With Riley Ott (17.5 points per game, 47 percent shooting) leading the way, LaPorte will look to get its first Duneland Athletic Conference win against Valparaiso on Friday.
8. Munster (NR) 5-3
Munster has won three of its last four games, including a six-point home victory over Hebron. The Mustangs did lose to Lake Central in its last outing, but appear to be gaining some steam as the season wears on.
9. Morgan Township (NR) 4-3
Morgan Township will have a chance to rebound from its 36-point loss to undefeated North Judson with two nonconference games against Lake Station and South Central this weekend.
10. E.C. Central (NR) 4-4
E.C. Central gave Chesterton its first loss of the season on Tuesday. The Cardinals appear to be finding their stride with the return of 6-foot-5 forward Tai-yanna Jackson.
On the bubble: Hebron (5-3); South Central (4-2.)