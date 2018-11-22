Try 3 months for $3
Emma Nolan, Marquette Catholic, basketball
Marquette Catholic's Emma Nolan, middle, surpassed 1,500 career points in last week's win over Andrean.

 Times file photo

(Last week's rankings in parentheses. NR = not rated.)

1. Marquette Catholic (1) 4-1

The Blazers rolled to two more wins, including an impressive 81-52 victory over then Class A No. 4 Oregon-Davis. Emma Nolan surpassed 1,500 career points in a 55-17 win over Andrean. On Saturday, Marquette Catholic will be tested against rival Michigan City.

2. Kankakee Valley (2) 6-1

The Kougars extended their win streak to five games with a 52-35 win over Morgan Twp. K.V. faces Knox on Saturday and will try to extend its victorious ways.

3. Chesterton (3) 6-0

Chesterton hung on to its unbeaten start with a 47-43 win over Lake Central in a Duneland Athletic Conference opener. Marney Sisson had 16 points in the win. Next up is E.C. Central on Tuesday.

4. Crown Point (5) 6-0

The Bulldogs remained unblemished on the year with an impressive 61-33 victory over E.C. Central. Freshman Jessica Carrothers, who had 24 points against the Cardinals, continues to make an impact. The Bulldogs face a stern test Friday in their Duneland Athletic Conference opener against LaPorte.

5. LaPorte (4) 4-1

LaPorte will meet Crown Point for Duneland Athletic Conference bragging rights Friday. Riley and Ryin Ott continue to make plays for the Slicers.

6. West Side (7) 6-0

The Cougars picked up their fifth double-digit victory with a 58-42 win over South Bend Washington. West Side can extend its unbeaten start Tuesday against Andrean. Then Bishop Noll awaits the following day.

7. Bishop Noll (10) 2-0

The Warriors rolled past Boone Grove 66-42 to stay unbeaten. Bishop Noll should face a stern test Wednesday with a game against fellow unbeaten West Side.

8. Michigan City (8) 2-1

Michigan City ends its 13-day break Friday against Portage. Town bragging rights are at stake Saturday against Marquette Catholic.

9. Boone Grove (NR) 5-2

The Wolves edged Lake Station 51-44. Boone Grove faces Covenant Christian on Tuesday.

10. Hebron (9) 4-2

Hebron fell 59-48 to Porter County Conference foe Morgan Twp. on Wednesday. The Hawks will have to regain their focus Saturday with a quality test against Class 4A Munster.

On the bubble: Andrean (3-3); Lake Station (3-3); Morgan Twp. (4-2); Munster (4-2); South Central (4-1).

