GARY — The West Side girls basketball team started off sluggish against Chesterton, but guard Dash Shaw came alive to help the Cougars squeeze out a 47-45 victory Wednesday night.
The junior finished with a game-high 23 points on 10 of 12 shooting. She also came up with several steals and dished out two assists; however, she provided a bit of drama during the final moments of the game.
After the Trojans cut the Cougars' lead to two points with 14.7 seconds to play, Shaw was fouled and sent to the free-throw line for a 1-and-1. Two makes would have all but sealed the victory for West Side, but Shaw missed her first attempt and Chesterton (8-8) came up with the rebound.
On the last play of the game, sophomore Nalani Malackowski dribbled up the court and passed it to Ashley Craycraft. The junior set her feet and launched a last-second 3-pointer from the left wing, and when her shot reached the basket, it danced around the rim before finally spinning out.
The Cougars, The Times' No. 5 team, survived.
"It was a terrible win, absolutely terrible," West Side coach Shanee' Butler said. "But I'm glad we were able to finish the game."
Butler thought Shaw played well, but it was clear during the game she still wanted more from her team's leading scorer. Butler said she expects a lot out of Dash and is trying to help her be more assertive. At times she believes Shaw's calm demeanor can limit her from reaching her full potential.
Throughout the game, Butler was the most vocal person in the gym — praising and critiquing every play — and the name she called out the most was Shaw's. She commanded the junior to get to the basket and distribute the ball to her teammates. And after not scoring for the first few minutes of the game, Shaw reeled off eight straight points in the first quarter.
"You're always going to hear Dash's name more than anybody because I have a lot of expectations for Dash," Butler said. "She's a great leader. It's just about pushing it out of her."
Just after halftime, Shaw kept her momentum going and came up with one of the most exciting plays of the game. As soon as she touched the ball at the top of the key, she rushed to the basket — eluding three defenders on her way — and finished at the rim with an and-one layup.
Shaw didn't think much of her tough bucket. She said she's used to playing through contact and was simply carrying out her coach's wishes.
"She yelled at me and told me split the defense," Shaw said. "That was basically it."
But her high point was short-lived. Shaw was called for her third foul on the next play and Butler immediately subbed her out. The Cougars (13-4) picked up a few more touch fouls throughout the third quarter and while West Side was clearly fatigued, Butler continued to yell one overarching message.
"SUCK IT UP," Butler screamed.
Craycraft led the way for Chesterton and took advantage of West Side's foul trouble to help her team claw its way back in the game. The Trojans outscored the Cougars 17-14 in the fourth quarter, and Craycraft shot a game-high seven free throws.
She totaled a team-high 15 points, nailed a 3-pointer to make the score 47-45 with under a minute to play and almost buried the game-winner on the final possession.
Shaw said she was thankful for the miss because it helped West Side avoid a heart-breaking loss and the subsequent punishment that would've been handed down from her coach.
"All I kept thinking about was practice tomorrow," Shaw said with a laugh. "And how we're going to run if we lose."
"They're still going to run," Butler added with a smile.