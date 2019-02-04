Big picture: The West Side girls basketball program quickly moved on from a preseason controversial coaching change and is now moving on through the postseason in dominant fashion.
The Cougars captured the 20th sectional championship in school history Monday night when some clutch, life-breathing shots from freshman Trinity Barnes helped West Side defeat host Griffith 46-37 in the Class 3A Griffith Sectional championship.
“It wasn’t a pretty game,” said West Side coach Shanee’ Butler, hired in September to replace Rod Fisher, who was let go after 35 seasons at the helm.
“I just thank God for the win. He put me here, and I knew nothing was going to come easy to me. I don’t expect it to be. I’m just happy we were able to fight it out. It was a scrappy win, and I’m glad I could take the first step toward my goal.”
Junior standout Dash Shaw had 12 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals but felt she “could’ve played 1,000 times better and missed a million layups.”
“This was a dogfight,” Shaw said. “Griffith, they’re a very scrappy team. They came at us and gave us a fight.”
Turning point: Griffith (13-12) led 9-4 early, and a Barnes 3-pointer put the Cougars (20-7) up 10-9 before the teams traded baskets for most of the first half. However, the game tilted West Side’s way for good on a Barnes 3 from the right elbow with 4:30 to play before half. It turned an 18-17 lead into a 21-17 cushion and touched off an 11-1 West Side run to close the half.
“It was a big momentum change for the game,” Barnes said. “I started the game kind of slow, but I was not nervous. We knew they were going to press us a lot.”
Griffith player of the game: Sophomore guard Julissa Hamm - Of her game-high 17 points, 13 came in the second half when the Panthers continued to slice into the Cougars’ lead. A calming presence to frantic teammates at times, Hamm had strong paint presence and great finesse going to the hoop on fast breaks. No other Panthers player had more than six points.
West Side player of the game: Barnes - With No. 1 option Shaw having an off night going to the basket, Barnes did damage from the wing with three huge 3-pointers among her 13 points. She added four steals and three assists.
“They hold us to really high expectations here,” Barnes said. “I wasn’t the only one that stepped up. This feels good, but we’ve got to get ready for regionals.”
Cougars coach Shanee’ Butler said the second quarter 3-pointer and a big fourth-quarter Barnes 3 that put the lead back into double figures were moments where she felt she could finally breathe.
“I’m really proud of her and what she’s done as a freshman,” Butler said. “I just want her to focus and be ready to compete at the next round.”
Quote: “I’m really proud of my team because even though I didn’t play my best, they really finished my part for me. I’m really proud of them,” Shaw said.
Beyond the box score: The Panthers last won a sectional in 2014 and were gunning for the ninth in program history. Griffith won six consecutive sectionals from 2009 through 2014.
Up next: West Side (20-7) vs. Northwestern (23-3), 11 a.m. Saturday at the Rensselaer Regional.