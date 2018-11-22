UNION MILLS — South Central forward Skyler Wildfong is the only senior in a starting lineup that features two freshmen and two juniors.
The Satellites are 4-1 and aim to improve on their 9-13 mark of a year ago. Wildfong is the type of competitor a young team needs.
“I love having her as a player because of the fact that she’s a great leader and she leads by example,” second-year South Central coach Wes Bucher said. “She works hard every day.”
Wildfong played a big part in helping South Central push the Times No. 3 Chesterton to the brink in a 49-32 loss Nov. 16. The Satellites trailed by just five points midway through the fourth quarter.
The confident Wildfong loves the role she plays on the youthful squad.
“All my other seniors, they definitely help me,” she said. “I can’t take full credit, but it’s fun.”
Wildfong is averaging 8.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. She said the Satellites’ defense is its strength.
“We’ve been working really hard on our 1-3-1, and I think we’ve put it together really good,” Wildfong said. “We have a lot of athletic players that can really fit the spots that are in it.”
Rounding out the starting five are juniors Amber Wolf and Faith Biggs along with freshmen Delanie Gale and Abbie Tomlin. Seniors McKenzie Hudspeth, Marissa Carr and Kate Rudolph play key roles off the bench.
“Honestly, all of my seniors have been great leaders,” Bucher said. “It’s just a matter of Skyler fits in with that 1-3-1 (defense) that we want to run.”
Being part of successful teams has been part of Wildfong’s routine at South Central as she stars in three sports. She batted .341 with 11 RBIs this past spring for the sectional champion softball team and filled the stat sheet for the volleyball team that also won the sectional. Wildfong had 132 kills, 39 aces and 133 blocks.
“She’s overall just an athlete. You look at someone like Skyler, and she does well in three different sports,” said Bucher, who added Wildfong is considering playing volleyball at Indiana University South Bend. “She plays shortstop for the softball team, she’s plays a forward spot for us and then she plays the front line for the volleyball team.”
South Central already beat Class 3A New Prairie and plays at 3A Glenn on Saturday before opening Porter County Conference play against visiting Kouts on Nov. 29. The Satellites are prepared for the upcoming rigors.
“That’s why we always like to play these big schools to get us ready for our conference tournament and our conference matches,” Wildfong said. “We like to make big statements with these big schools.”
Bucher is happy to have Wildfong for those battles.
“When the footwork is there, she’s hard to beat,” he said. “She really is. In practice she gives everyone a run for their money, and being a senior she’s a great communicator, as well.”