Big Picture: Annika Ehrlich had a career night and the Boone Grove girls basketball team played lockdown defense after an erratic first quarter to upset Times No. 7 South Central 50-33 and capture The Kup, the Porter County Conference's traveling trophy.
Ehrlich scored a career-high 19 points and the Wolves held the Satellites to 17 points over the final three quarters after falling behind 16-10 at the end of the first quarter.
Turning Point: The Wolves were able to handle South Central's press throughout the night and in the second half they really began to move the ball. Kate Pfister scored all 14 of her points after halftime and the senior guard added six assists, five rebounds and four steals. Boone Grove had 14 assists on 20 made baskets.
Boone Grove player of the game: Ehrlich — She scored 11 of her career-high 19 points in the first half and the senior added eight rebounds to lead Boone Grove.
South Central player of the game: Freshman guard Abbie Tomlin — She had 13 points and five rebounds to lead the Satellites.
Beyond the box score: The Wolves won The Kup from South Central for the second straight season. Boone Grove beat the Satellites 45-23 on Dec. 21 last year to win The Kup for the first time since 2013. Boone Grove then lost The Kup nine days later to Morgan Township. The Cherokees successfully defended The Kup through the end of the 2017-18 season before losing to South Central earlier this month.
Quote: "We were able to pass the ball through the zone press. Guards have a first instinct to dribble, but we wanted them to pass. Then we needed to box out. My girls then realized who had the hot hand." Boone Grove coach Linda Eleftheri
Up next: South Central (11-4, 4-1) vs. Hebron (9-4, 4-1), Jan. 3, 7 p.m.; Boone Grove 10-5 (3-2) at Morgan Township (7-5, 2-1), Dec. 29, 12:30 p.m.