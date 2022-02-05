Griffith girls basketball final
- Jakub Rudnik Times Correspondent
-
- Updated
- 0
“We’ve both worked so hard for our whole lives in basketball. For (Ariel) and me to both be the top spots is really cool."
Former members of the Region Rebels youth team dot the area’s scoring leader lists.
“It’s a really cool opportunity to wear this number and kind of represent all those people who have helped pave the way for me to be here."
“When you see us doing bad on defense, it’s because we’re not talking. When we start talking, the defense comes back. I make sure we have communication."
Andrean is a different team with Lauryn Swain on the court.
The Region has three state champions over the last four years. History could be made if another team gets down. Here is what to watch as the postseason begins.
Here are the top girls basketball players, statistically, entering the postseason.
Davina Smith finished with 15 points, five rebounds and two steals as Merrillville advanced to the sectional semifinals.
Highland's Chloe Churilla is eighth in the Region in scoring. Here's how girls basketball players across Northwest Indiana stack up.
Times No. 2 Lake Central and No. 4 Valparaiso dueled for second place in the Duneland Athletic Conference, and the Indians' young core proved tough once again.