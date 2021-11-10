Griffith girls basketball sets sights on elusive conference title

GRIFFITH — For a long time, Griffith’s been a middle-of-the-conference kind of team.

A senior trio of Cierra Pipkins, Marisa Esquivel and Ella Rasberry have Griffith thinking it might be time to end its drought in the Greater South Shore Conference. Last season, the Panthers finished behind Bishop Noll and Lake Station.

“That’s our biggest goal. We know that we can get to that for sure. We should’ve got it last year,” Pipkins said. “That’s our senior goal.”

Rasberry, Esquivel and Pipkins came into the season with 134 games played between them. That experience has already helped the team gel quickly as a whole.

“We’re really getting through it now. I feel like we’re getting better,” Rasberry said. “We were already pretty good together but as the season goes on, it’s just going to get better.”

Coach Ken Anderson, who coached for 10 seasons at Gavit, is trying to build a long-term winner. While Griffith has experience coming back, he said he lost almost as much to graduation.

Some of those expected to be big contributors used to be collectively known as the “bench crew.” Even in blowout wins or losses, many didn’t see much of the floor. Anderson plans to use his reserves.