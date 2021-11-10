Griffith girls basketball sets sights on elusive conference title

GRIFFITH — For a long time, Griffith’s been a middle-of-the-conference kind of team.
A senior trio of Cierra Pipkins, Marisa Esquivel and Ella Rasberry have Griffith thinking it might be time to end its drought in the Greater South Shore Conference. Last season, the Panthers finished behind Bishop Noll and Lake Station.
“That’s our biggest goal. We know that we can get to that for sure. We should’ve got it last year,” Pipkins said. “That’s our senior goal.”
Rasberry, Esquivel and Pipkins came into the season with 134 games played between them. That experience has already helped the team gel quickly as a whole.
“We’re really getting through it now. I feel like we’re getting better,” Rasberry said. “We were already pretty good together but as the season goes on, it’s just going to get better.”
Coach Ken Anderson, who coached for 10 seasons at Gavit, is trying to build a long-term winner. While Griffith has experience coming back, he said he lost almost as much to graduation.
Some of those expected to be big contributors used to be collectively known as the “bench crew.” Even in blowout wins or losses, many didn’t see much of the floor. Anderson plans to use his reserves.
“It’s going to take some adjusting,” he said. “These kids have got to be ready to go. A lot of these kids aren’t quite ready to go, yet. We’ll just need a little bit more from the bench but that’s going to come.”
The three seniors were three of the top six scorers, though. Pipkins and Esquivel each snagged three steals per game and were among the team leaders in rebounds and assists.
Esquivel was the scoring leader at 13.6 points per game a year ago. She was voted offensive MVP after the season and is the best shooter.
Pipkins is the scoring point guard who makes the Panthers go and the defensive stopper. She had 20 in the season opener against Morton.
“She’s my favorite point guard,” Esquivel said. “We’ve been playing with each other for a really long time. I can trust her. When she’s handling the ball, I just know that she’s going to make a good decision.”
Rasberry missed her first nine free throws as a junior, then made the other 15 she took for the rest of year.
Anderson said she’s “deadly inside of three feet.” She’s got a knack for finding space and not missing those opportunities in close. That worked out for 17 points against Morton, including hitting all three free-throw attempts.
She’s taking on a bigger role as a senior, moving into the starting lineup in place of the graduated Julissa Hamm.
“The energy that (last year’s seniors) brought, we have to bring that up. We all had energy last year but they were the main ones. They brought everything,” Pipkins said.
One of the problems Anderson encountered when he took the Griffith job last season was that his players were a little too polite. As a rule now, any player who says “sorry” in practice runs.
“We need to have a little bit more of an edge,” Anderson said. “Rebounding and defensive attitude is how you get on the floor.”
Griffith won its first sectional title since 2014 last season, then ran into a Lakeland team that played fast. The Panthers admit they weren’t ready for it and it showed on the scoreboard. The Lakers won 44-26.
“We just didn’t realize how fast everything was going to go,” Rasberry said.
The schedule this year is built to avoid a similar situation in the postseason this year. The Panthers open with five games against 4A schools. They’ve added Valparaiso and Portage. They scrimmaged Mishawaka Marian.
“We’ve got to go see what real basketball is like. We’ve got to challenge ourselves to get to that level,” Anderson said. “We’ve just got to be ready by February.”
Anderson just wants to see improvement in his second season at the helm. The seniors, though, hope to leave a lasting legacy.
“We weren’t prepared mentally for that type of big game last year,” Esquivel said. “We were there. Now, we’re going to be for real. We’re going to play harder.”