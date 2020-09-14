Griffith hires former Gavit coach Ken Anderson as new girls basketball coach

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GRIFFITH — The Griffith girls basketball team will have a different leader this winter.

Panthers athletic director Neil Dimos announced in a press release Monday that his school has hired Ken Anderson as its new girls basketball coach. Anderson has "over 20 years (of) coaching experience at the varsity level," according to the release, and his most recent stint was at Gavit.

With the Gladiators, Anderson posted a 100-118 record from the 2006-07 season to the 2015-16 campaign. During that 10-year span, Gavit had four winning seasons, highlighted by a 22-2 record during the 2009-10 campaign. The Gladiators routed Lew Wallace 77-25 to claim their fourth sectional crown before eventually losing to Griffith in a Class 3A regional final.

“Being a part of the Lady Panthers basketball (program) is thrilling and humbling all at the same time," Anderson said in the release. "I believe great opportunities are available to all. The part of my job I enjoy most is helping student-athletes recognize opportunities and guiding them to productive outcomes."

Anderson will replace former coach Dustin Nelson, who was also the principal at Beiriger Elementary School. Nelson held a 44-78 record during his five-year tenure at Griffith and stepped down after the 2019-20 campaign to start a new chapter in his professional career.