 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Griffith hires former Gavit coach Ken Anderson as new girls basketball coach
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Griffith hires former Gavit coach Ken Anderson as new girls basketball coach

{{featured_button_text}}
Gavit coach Ken Anderson shouts directions to his team (hired)

Former Gavit coach Ken Anderson has been hired as the new girls basketball coach at Griffith. He replaces Dustin Nelson.

 John Smierciak, File, The Times

GRIFFITH — The Griffith girls basketball team will have a different leader this winter.

Panthers athletic director Neil Dimos announced in a press release Monday that his school has hired Ken Anderson as its new girls basketball coach. Anderson has "over 20 years (of) coaching experience at the varsity level," according to the release, and his most recent stint was at Gavit.

With the Gladiators, Anderson posted a 100-118 record from the 2006-07 season to the 2015-16 campaign. During that 10-year span, Gavit had four winning seasons, highlighted by a 22-2 record during the 2009-10 campaign. The Gladiators routed Lew Wallace 77-25 to claim their fourth sectional crown before eventually losing to Griffith in a Class 3A regional final.

“Being a part of the Lady Panthers basketball (program) is thrilling and humbling all at the same time," Anderson said in the release. "I believe great opportunities are available to all. The part of my job I enjoy most is helping student-athletes recognize opportunities and guiding them to productive outcomes."

Anderson will replace former coach Dustin Nelson, who was also the principal at Beiriger Elementary School. Nelson held a 44-78 record during his five-year tenure at Griffith and stepped down after the 2019-20 campaign to start a new chapter in his professional career.

"I work at the Lake Hills STEM Magnet School for Michigan City Area Schools now," Nelson said. "I'm the elementary principal."

Griffith finished last season with a 15-9 record, which was tied for its most wins in a season since the 2012-13 campaign. Dimos believes Anderson will continue to push the Panthers in the right direction.

“I am very excited to welcome coach Ken Anderson to Griffith Panther Nation," Dimos said in the release. "His high-energy coaching cultivates a competitive environment that breeds success."

The Region's top 10 prep basketball gymnasiums

+10 The Region's top 10 prep basketball gymnasiums
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Riley Ott talks about playing with the IndyStar Indiana Girls All-Stars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts