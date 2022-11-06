Hall of Fame coach Jerry Hoover is back where he belongs on the Westville bench

WESTVILLE — At his core, Jerry Hoover is a teacher.

The 88-year-old Indiana Basketball Hall of Famer is one the most well-decorated coaches in the state's history, but his true passion has always been teaching.

"I love the classroom," Hoover said. "I miss teaching more than I did coaching."

For 40 years, Hoover taught government to high schoolers — apart from a brief, unsuccessful semester as a first grade teacher.

"Teaching seniors government was a tremendous challenge," Hoover said. "And I just think that teaching is the ultimate for me.

"And coaching is teaching."

That's why Hoover finds himself reclined in a folding chair near center court at Westville High School, watching the Blackhawks go through their warmups at practice Thursday afternoon.

He insists he never stopped coaching. He just stopped in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic in order to stay safe.

He initially figured relationships he had at Frontier would make him a good fit for that job, but the school decided to go a different direction — albeit staying in the Hoover family, hiring his grandson JD Hoover to lead the program.

Instead, Jerry Hoover found himself at Westville, a decision he's more than happy with.

"Their skill sets are much, much better than I anticipated," Hoover said, giving credit to his predecessor, Grayce Roach, who's now an assistant at Crown Point. "And their attitudes are very much there. They have good attitudes and they want to learn."

When the players finish their warmup, Hoover rises from his chair. They have a busy day, he says.

His towering frame makes its way over to one of the baskets to begin going through offensive sets. He's slow and intentional when he speaks, carefully choosing his words.

Westville's players listen intently.

Senior Loreli Mallon remembers meeting Hoover when he was first introduced to the team.

"This is probably not who you were expecting," Mallon remembers him saying. "I'm old, but I'm here to show you guys what I know."

Mallon, unfamiliar with Hoover, said she went home and immediately Googled him. Upon seeing his resume she, along with the rest of the Blackhawks, were hooked.

Hoover's coaching career has included stops at Andrean, Ben Davis, Blackford, DeMotte, Kankakee Valley, Lake Central, Logansport, Monrovia, North Judson and Salem, heading both boys and girls programs. He's served as an assistant at Indiana State and St. Joseph's College and is the owner of the prestigious D-One basketball camp.

He's won well over 400 games in his career and was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019.

Looking at his career since turning 72, an age most coaches would be long since retired, he's put together a record most would be envious of. He's won over 80 percent of his games, four sectionals and one regional crown and multiple coach of the year awards.

"Not bad," Hoover said with a smile. "I like what I'm doing and I'm not bad at it."

The D-One camp is where sophomore Rebecca Benefield first met Hoover.

"I met him going into my freshman year and talked with him for a few minutes," Benefield said. "I met him again this summer, I think around June.

"It's really cool. He's an old man and he's coached so much. It's crazy to think how long he's been coaching and how long he's played basketball himself. He know so much and he's teaching us the stuff he knows."

Watching Hoover oversee practice is a lesson in detail. Benefield notes the emphasis on repetitiveness. Running, jumping, sliding and pivoting are focused on for an hour before the team even starts to think about running plays or learning a defensive scheme. As important to Hoover as knowing when and where to be on any given play in knowing which foot to drop step with in the post.

Hoover says he gets frustrated at times, but its the effort that matters more than the execution to him — and the Blackhawks haven't lacked that.

Regardless of the occasional frustration, there's nothing Hoover would rather be doing.

"If I can sum it up with my favorite coach in history, Bear Bryant," Hoover said. "He said, 'The day I quit this, I'll croak in six months.' And he died in three weeks.

"I'm not too sure I haven't fooled around and got myself in that situation."

