CEDAR LAKE — Hanover Central lost the Wildcat Winter Classic championship by 12 points Friday, but players were smiling and most of the chatter in the lobby after the game was about what the hosts did in the fourth quarter.
Knox held the Wildcats to only six points in the first half, but Hanover opened the final frame with a 12-0 run fueled mostly by an aggressive defense that created several turnovers.
“That’s just our drive behind our team, never give up, regardless of the score, just keep pushing forward,” Wildcats junior Nevaeh Govert said.
Knox won the game 34-22.
“When we came in at halftime, I challenged them. I told them they could just quit or they could go out there and play because I’m not going to stop coaching,” HC coach Luis Roldan said. “When we finally just relaxed and played, it started to work out.”
Hanover Central (10-4) didn’t score a point until Star Sanchez hit a jump shot from just inside the arc with 2:44 left in the first half.
The Wildcats struggled with Knox’s zone defense. Hanover turned the ball over 16 times in the first two quarters, which included 11 Knox steals.
“We’ve never been in a position to win the championship (in our home tournament). This is the closest we’ve been to (Knox) and we haven’t ever come close to them. Last year, we scored 13 points against them,” Govert said. “I think all of (us) just came out a little intimidated by them.”
Knox (16-0) ended the Wildcats’ 2018-2019 season in February with a 37-point sectional win.
“We held them to nine points in the second half, two points (in the fourth quarter). They were frustrated,” Roldan said. “It was just the girls executing better and playing together.
Hanover Central’s leading scorer, Amanda Schreiber, spent much of the first half on the bench with foul trouble. She tallied her second foul barely a minute into the game and her third with 6:27 left in the second.
Schreiber fouled out in the fourth quarter.
“We normally score in the 50s in a game and we keep teams in the 30s and 40s,” Roldan said. “We did what we do defensively but we just couldn’t put it together on offense. The ball didn’t fall in sometimes.”
Knox junior Remi Jordan scored 12 and had six rebounds. She tied a school-record with 42 points in a win over Romeoville, Illinois, on Thursday.