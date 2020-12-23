Highland's Chloe Churilla pulls double duty; Marquette's Ryleigh Grott steps up as new leader

Chloe Churilla has loved basketball and swimming ever since she was introduced to both sports as a youngster, but when she began her prep career at Highland, she knew she had to make a choice.
Since swimming and basketball are both winter sports, Churilla mulled over which one she would continue as a Trojan. Should she stay in the pool or stick with the hardwood?
At first, her dilemma seemed like it only had two options, until Churilla ultimately found a third.
Why not do both?
"I take the sleep I can get," Churilla said with a laugh. "Sometimes it's a challenge because I have to get up for morning swim practices, go to school, go to evening basketball practices and come home and do homework.
"Then, I wake up and do it all over again the next day."
That has been Churilla's routine during the winter for the past three years, and despite her unique schedule, the junior has still emerged as a leader for the Trojans in both sports.
On the court, the 5-foot-11 forward is averaging 18.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game this season, compared to 8.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game last season. Churillla has also posted five double-doubles while guiding her team to a 5-4 record.
Highland girls basketball coach Chris Tomcsi commended Churilla for her improvement, especially considering that she is pulling double duty with swimming.
"Honestly, it's kind of insane, but it just goes to show how hard she works and how far she is willing to push herself day in and day out," Tomcsi said. "I know there are days when she was in the pool in the morning and she comes to (basketball) practice and she looks tired. But, she digs deep and finds a way to still work hard. She won't take reps off."
Trojans girls swimming coach Julie Whitney echoed Tomcsi's perspective on Churilla's dedication. She also gave the junior credit for filling in wherever she is needed in the pool.
"I can always count on her to do any of the strokes," Whitney said. "We have a small team, and some of our kids are new and they can't do all the strokes. But with Chloe, I can throw her in any event and she's happy as a clam. She just loves to swim."
Prior to the 2020-21 school year, Churilla doubted that she would even be able to compete amid the coronavirus pandemic. Now that she has the opportunity, she'll gladly continue juggling her busy schedule.
The junior said one key aspect that has made her workload a bit easier is the support she receives from her coaches and teammates. Whether she's on the hardwood or in the water, Churilla has always felt right at home.
"I'm sure there are times when coach Tomcsi would rather have me at basketball than at a swim meet and vice versa, but they're pretty understanding," Churilla said. "It's fun to do both, and everyone has been pretty kind about the whole thing."
Undisputed leader
There is no question about it.
Ryleigh Grott is Marquette's undisputed leader, but the standout senior wasn't always in this position.
In fact, for the first two years of her prep career, Grott spent a lot of time sitting and watching as former Blazers stars Sophia and Emma Nolan led the program to back-to-back Class A state titles in 2018 and 2019.
"Besides the Nolan twins, I was the tallest player on the team," Grott said. "I definitely learned a lot from them. Sometimes coach (Katie Collignon) would call me up (to a varsity practice) and I would have to guard them in the post. That was hard, but honestly, if I ever needed help with something, they would explain it to me."
That trend of Grott learning from another skilled forward continued last season with Ally McConnell. Although Grott received significant varsity minutes for the first time in her high school career, she still took a backseat to McConnell, who led team in scoring.
This season, as a senior, Grott no longer has older and more experienced players to turn to. She is the veteran, and so far, she's certainly played like it.
The 6-foot forward is averaging 14.9 points and 15.8 rebounds per game this season, compared to 10.2 points and 10.5 rebounds per game last season. Her most impressive performance for Marquette, which is 5-3, came in a 63-29 win at Illiana Christian on Dec. 10. During that contest, Grott posted career highs of 25 points and 28 rebounds.
"As far as the rebounding thing, I'm just really competitive," Grott said. "When I'm out there, I'm just having fun, and I don't really keep track of what I'm doing. I just play and then after the game (when we see the stats), all my teammates are like, 'Oh my gosh! That's crazy!' But for me, I'm just playing."
Similar to Churilla, Grott is also doubling up with sports this winter. The senior is a middle hitter for the Blazers in volleyball and has continued playing with her club team, Dunes Volleyball in LaPorte, even though the school season wrapped up in the fall.
Throughout the week, Grott often attends practice for both sports in one day, but Collignon said it hasn't dwindled her commitment on the hardwood.
"She's really expanded her leadership role this year," Collignon said. "She's a volleyball player by trade, but I think playing high-level volleyball over the last couple of years has just made her a stronger leader. ... She knows what it takes, and that's been huge for us because we do have some young players this year, and she's done a really good job of taking the reins."
Grott said she is almost certain that her basketball career will come to a close at the end of this season. With that in mind, she plans to make the most her last ride on the court.
"I'm just trying to have fun with it, honestly, especially with everything that's going on," Grott said. "We've already had a lot of games canceled or rescheduled (due to COVID-19), so I just try to go into every game and give it all I got."