Highland's Chloe Churilla pulls double duty; Marquette's Ryleigh Grott steps up as new leader

"As far as the rebounding thing, I'm just really competitive," Grott said. "When I'm out there, I'm just having fun, and I don't really keep track of what I'm doing. I just play and then after the game (when we see the stats), all my teammates are like, 'Oh my gosh! That's crazy!' But for me, I'm just playing."

Similar to Churilla, Grott is also doubling up with sports this winter. The senior is a middle hitter for the Blazers in volleyball and has continued playing with her club team, Dunes Volleyball in LaPorte, even though the school season wrapped up in the fall.

Throughout the week, Grott often attends practice for both sports in one day, but Collignon said it hasn't dwindled her commitment on the hardwood.

"She's really expanded her leadership role this year," Collignon said. "She's a volleyball player by trade, but I think playing high-level volleyball over the last couple of years has just made her a stronger leader. ... She knows what it takes, and that's been huge for us because we do have some young players this year, and she's done a really good job of taking the reins."

Grott said she is almost certain that her basketball career will come to a close at the end of this season. With that in mind, she plans to make the most her last ride on the court.