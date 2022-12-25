Highland's Keil coming into her game after switching shooting hand

HIGHLAND — Aaliyah Keil is in the process of doing something almost nobody does.

The Highland junior is right-handed. A pre-high school wrist injury made shooting the basketball with her dominant hand difficult, so she’s spent the last few years teaching herself to shoot left-handed.

It’s taken some time. She’s had to learn to step into shots with the opposite foot, in addition to finding her form with her hands and arms.

“I think I airballed every shot I took last year,” Keil joked. “It wasn’t good.”

Things are going a little better this year. Keil is averaging almost 14 points per game, as of Dec. 21. She’s scored 15 or more three times, including a 19-point performance against EC Central.

A lot of that is getting to the bucket but her jumper has made obvious strides.

“People miss her in the area. I feel like she is one of the top girls in this area, and people don’t know that. She does all the things you don’t see on the stat sheet,” coach Darian Patton-Straughter said. “This year, she’s been very consistent for us in scoring, rebounding, defense.”

Defense is an obvious emphasis at Highland. The junior varsity and bench chant “D-up” when the Trojans are on that side of the floor. The varsity does the same from the bleachers during JV games.

“Our theme for this year is ‘sacrifice,’” Patton-Straughter said. “Whether you’re playing or you’re not playing, your job is to sacrifice for the next person.”

Keil is a key piece of that.

“I’ve been defense-oriented since I was little. ‘Defense wins games’ is the old saying, and it definitely does,” Keil said. “I love defense. It’s my favorite thing to do. I like to see the other person get frustrated because my defense is that good."

The Trojans fell just short Tuesday, losing 50-49 in overtime in an important Northwest Crossroad Conference game Tuesday.

Highland played man defense for the early portion of the game with Keil guarding Tori Allen, who recently became Andrean’s all-time leading scorer. Allen didn’t register a field goal in the first half, scoring only on a pair of free throws after the second-quarter buzzer sounded.

“We give her the hardest assignment (on defense) every single time and she does it well,” Patton-Straughter said.

Keil led Highland with 14 points in that game.

“For me, my defense turns into offense,” she said. “I’ll get steals, transition, all of that. It helps me do that.”

The loss to Andrean sets Highland back in the NCC race but the drop to Class 3A offers an opportunity. The Trojans will be one of the favorites in the Griffith sectional.

If Highland does make a run, Keil will play a major role.

“I just love her. I love her,” Patton-Straughter said. “Thankfully, we’ve got her for one more year.”

