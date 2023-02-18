FRANKFORT — Washington Township enjoyed playing together.

That much was easy to see even in the Senators’ 55-50 semistate loss to Bethany Christian Saturday in Frankfort’s Case Arena.

“I love these girls with my whole heart,” senior Josie Whitcomb said. “A lot of teams don’t have that and as sad as that is, I think it’s the truth. We relied a lot on our connection with each other and our confidence in our abilities.”

Whitcomb and fellow senior Addie Graf each played well in the loss for Washington. Graf countered several Bruins punches while Whitcomb played strong defense on Bethany's best scorer.

“The last game of the year, you have to say goodbye to your seniors and they’re good kids,” coach Doug Godbolt said. “(Graf) is just a tough kid who loves to play the game. I’m going to miss her and Josie. (Whitcomb) does a great job defensively. I’m really going to miss them both.”

Washington Township finishes the season 20-7 with the school’s first regional title since 2003.

“It means a lot to get the program back up,” Graf said. “We’re all proud of what we did. It’s been 20 years since we’ve been playing in the semistate. These younger classmen are going to make it back and hopefully go further. I’m going to be cheering them on.”

Graf hit several big shots and grabbed multiple important rebounds for the Senators Saturday. She led the team with 16 points.

“I just wanted to keep playing. I didn’t want to go out with a loss,” she said. “I don’t want to be done playing basketball, yet.”

The Bruins (23-3) were the aggressors early, jumping out to a quick lead. Washington Township went on an 11-3 run in the second quarter, though, and led 27-20 at halftime.

Bethany Christian dictated things again early in the second half. It charged back behind 13 third-quarter points from Mariah Stoltzfus and regained the lead. Washington closed the gap and the game was tied 39-39 with eight minutes to go.

“We were playing this one quarter at a time and they outplayed us in the first quarter and the third quarter,” Godbolt said. “We missed some free throws that are critical in a game like this and had some turnovers that there’s nothing you can do about. They’re kids, teenage girls. You put them on this stage and just hope you get the most you can.”

The teams traded the lead several times in the final frame. A Julia Moser 3-pointer from the corner gave the Bruins a lead in the final minute.

Washington’s Gracie Little scored to cut the lead back to one point with 20.4 seconds left but Stoltzfus and Kiersten Todd each made a pair of free throws to seal it.

“That’s what happens in these games. You go back after a loss and you think ‘We could’ve done this. We could’ve done that. We could’ve made a free throw here or made a free throw there,’” Godbolt said. “Every possession is so critical in a game like this.”

Bethany junior Zoe Willems came into the game averaging 17.2 points per game. Whitcomb guarded her for most of the day, holding her to only 10 points.

“I think (our friendship is) the whole reason we had the success we had. I think that’s why I’m crying now,” Whitcomb said. “Now, we’re all going to go off and do our own thing. When you play sports with these girls, they become your family. You spend probably nine out of 12 months with these girls. It becomes your life. You’ve got to make them your best friend and it carries you. It really does.”

PHOTOS: Andrean girls basketball plays Lapel in the Class 2A Logansport semistate 021823-spt-gbk-and_9 021823-spt-gbk-and_2 021823-spt-gbk-and_11 021823-spt-gbk-and_13 021823-spt-gbk-and_7 021823-spt-gbk-and_6 021823-spt-gbk-and_8 021823-spt-gbk-and_10 021823-spt-gbk-and_1 021823-spt-gbk-and_3 021823-spt-gbk-and_12 021823-spt-gbk-and_5 021823-spt-gbk-and_4 web-galleryhtmlcode web-galleryhtmlcode