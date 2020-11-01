 Skip to main content
IBCA girls basketball rankings
IBCA girls basketball rankings

  • Updated
Lilly Stoddard, Crown Point

Crown Point's Lilly Stoddard, right, tries to get an open look while being guarded by West Side's Tiara Payne.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

IBCA girls basketball preseason poll (Nov. 1)

Rank;School;(first-place votes);Total Points 

1;Lawrence North;(11);343

2;Penn;(3);338

3;Homestead;(1);327

4;Fishers;;306

5;Carmel;(1);302

6;Crown Point;(1);301

7;North Central;(3);281

8;Bedford North Lawrence;;204

9;Brownsburg;;189

10;Center Grove;;160

11;Hamilton Southeastern;;111

12;Mt. Vernon;;87

13;Warren Central;;77

14;Evansville Memorial;;76

15;East Central;;75

16;Linton-Stockton;;67

17;Salem;;65

18;Mishawaka Marian;;59

19;South Bend Washington;;57

20;Heritage Christian;;55

Other Schools Receiving Votes: Angola, Avon, Ben Davis, Benton Central, Carroll (Fort Wayne), Castle, Columbus East, Columbus North, Elkhart, Fort Wayne South, Gibson Southern, Greensburg, Greenwood Christian, Harrison (West Lafayette), Indianapolis Cathedral, Knox, Lawrence Central, Loogootee, Martinsville, Mishawaka, Mooresville, Noblesville, North Central (Farmersburg), Northwestern, NorthWood, Norwell, Oak Hill, Pioneer, Plainfield, Portage, Roncalli, Shenandoah, Silver Creek, Tippecanoe Valley, Tri-Central, Trinity Lutheran, Triton Central, Vincennes Lincoln, Warsaw, Westfield, Zionsville.

