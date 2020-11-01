IBCA girls basketball rankings

IBCA girls basketball preseason poll (Nov. 1)
Rank;School;(first-place votes);Total Points
1;Lawrence North;(11);343
2;Penn;(3);338
3;Homestead;(1);327
4;Fishers;;306
5;Carmel;(1);302
6;Crown Point;(1);301
7;North Central;(3);281
8;Bedford North Lawrence;;204
9;Brownsburg;;189
10;Center Grove;;160
11;Hamilton Southeastern;;111
12;Mt. Vernon;;87
13;Warren Central;;77
14;Evansville Memorial;;76
15;East Central;;75
16;Linton-Stockton;;67
17;Salem;;65
18;Mishawaka Marian;;59
19;South Bend Washington;;57
20;Heritage Christian;;55
Other Schools Receiving Votes: Angola, Avon, Ben Davis, Benton Central, Carroll (Fort Wayne), Castle, Columbus East, Columbus North, Elkhart, Fort Wayne South, Gibson Southern, Greensburg, Greenwood Christian, Harrison (West Lafayette), Indianapolis Cathedral, Knox, Lawrence Central, Loogootee, Martinsville, Mishawaka, Mooresville, Noblesville, North Central (Farmersburg), Northwestern, NorthWood, Norwell, Oak Hill, Pioneer, Plainfield, Portage, Roncalli, Shenandoah, Silver Creek, Tippecanoe Valley, Tri-Central, Trinity Lutheran, Triton Central, Vincennes Lincoln, Warsaw, Westfield, Zionsville.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!