'Ironwoman status': Marisa Esquivel passes sister for Griffith's scoring record

GRIFFITH — The Esquivel family spent the last five seasons rewriting the Griffith girls basketball record book.

Senior Marisa Esquivel became the Panthers’ all-time leading scorer in a game against Portage on Jan. 22. The milestone is especially meaningful for her because the previous record holder was her big sister.

Ariel Esquivel set the mark last year, passing 1998 graduate Tania Fliter who scored 923 points. Marisa Esquivel now sits at 970 points heading into Friday’s sectional.

“We’ve both worked so hard for our whole lives in basketball. For (Ariel) and me to both be the top spots is really cool,” she said. “We talk about it but she always comes back at me saying that she lost eight games of her senior season (due to COVID-19).”

Coach Ken Anderson said there was no fanfare after the 3-pointer that put Esquivel ahead of her sibling. Coaches waited until after the game to let her and the team know. It might’ve been a distraction had she known about it as it happened, anyway, Esquivel said.

A ceremony was held before the next game against Washington Township.

“I didn’t even know,” she said.

Esquivel is a slightly-framed slasher who doesn’t mind getting physical. Anderson coaches his players to get to the bucket and draw fouls instead of settling for jump shots.

“It took her a little while to grab a hold of that but now she’s got it. She’s really grown her game,” Anderson said.

Esquivel does have a jump shot, though. She makes 33% of her 3-point attempts and shoots 52% overall. On the team, she trails only guard Cierra Pipkins in scoring while leading in assists (2.5) and steals (3.9).

She does it all while staying on the court. Over four seasons, Esquivel played 77 games in black and gold. Anderson says she has “ironwoman status,” playing through bumps and bruises and minor injuries.

If her 13.4 points per game average holds, Esquivel will need three postseason games to become the first Griffith player to 1,000 points.

“I’m only 30 points away,” she said. “I want to be the first.”

The Panthers (13-7) will host Calumet (0-20) in the sectional opener. The winner of that game would face either Hanover Central (6-16) or River Forest (8-11) in the final.

The Ingots beat Griffith 48-42 on Jan. 19. The Panthers made only 1 of 15 shots from behind the 3-point line that night. They were 8 of 17 from the free-throw stripe. Meanwhile, River Forest hit nine 3-pointers.

The loss cost Griffith a share of the Greater South Shore Conference championship. Esquivel said that only made the team a little hungrier for this postseason.

“It leaves a bad taste in our mouths, that’s for sure,” Anderson said. “I’ve coached 22 seasons — eight (junior varsity) seasons, two freshman seasons (and) 12 varsity seasons. That was the worst I’ve ever felt after a basketball game.”

A sectional title would be the Panthers’ second straight. Lakeland overwhelmed Griffith in the first game of the regional last season. Anderson believes his team benefited from the experience.

A loaded South Bend Washington team could be on the other side of the regional bracket. Griffith knows it would be a significant underdog against the No. 1 team in Class 3A but it would love the chance to see how it stacks up.

“We’ll definitely be more prepared for a regional. Last year was the first time any of us have ever been in a regional and we were unprepared. It’s just different and I think the environment caught all of us by surprise,” Esquivel said. “I’ve always wanted to win a regional but if we win sectionals this year, I think I’ll be really happy. If we can win a sectional for our senior year, we’ll be leaving that gym winning.”

