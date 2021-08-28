'It's still surreal': Crown Point receives its state championship rings

CROWN POINT — Crown Point’s girls basketball state title circle is complete after the team was officially given its championship rings Friday at halftime of the Bulldogs' football game with Andrean.

“It’s such an honor to be able to play for Crown Point basketball. All the hard work that we put into this season to get this is just really nice,” senior Nikki Gerodemos said.

Players were announced individually as they got their rings at midfield. Coaches, trainers and cheerleaders got some jewelry, too.

The group got a boisterous cheer from the Bulldogs faithful.

“They’ve been behind us throughout our whole season run, from the regular season all the way through the postseason so it’s really nice to be able to do this in front of everyone,” senior Mariana Maldonado said. “It’s really nice to see people support girls basketball.”

Coach Chris Seibert said he’ll wear the ring on special occasions but it’s more of a physical representation of the journey the team took than it is a fashion statement.