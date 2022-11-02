JaMesha Harris, Morton looking for a new beginning in new digs

HAMMOND — Things look and feel new in Hessville.

The Governor’s Mansion, Morton’s gym, has a brand-new floor that gives the place a totally different air. There’s also a new person in directing practice.

Coach JaMesha Harris, a 2007 Merrillville graduate and former assistant at Bowman and Lighthouse, is with the Governors in her first head coaching position.

“I don’t want them to be scared about what happened last season. I asked them to stop bringing up previous seasons and have a new beginning,” Harris said. “We want to play as a team, get better as a team, just come out and compete.”

Harris has known Morton Athletic Director Sean Kinsey for years, she said. He talked her into coming to Hammond, though it didn’t take a lot of convincing. Harris was familiar with the roster after playing against the Governors with Bowman. She felt like it was a place she could succeed.

“I wanted to come out here and see what this was about,” Harris said. “I really want to make them ball players. I feel like nobody takes their time with females anymore. They don’t go back to the fundamentals. They just go.”

Harris wants to change that. At Morton, players tend to be less polished when they arrive in high school than in some other places but they are capable athletes. Harris aims to give them a good base that can allow her to run a system that can “broadcast” that athleticism.

She’s not going to play a 2-3 zone or a simple motion offense just because those things are easy to teach.

“I want to develop all of my players. I want them all to bring something to the table,” she said. “I want them to know basketball and want to play basketball, not just be here because their friend is here. I want them to have a general love for the game.”

Seniors Vanessa Carrera and Heaven Clopton are the team leaders. Both said being on this team is more fun than in previous seasons.

“It’s a different type of coaching,” Carrera said. “The energy is different, for sure.”

That vibe is important. Clopton said whether or not she would even come out for the team was a question mark before Harris met the team.

“It’s not just ‘Get on the line because you did something wrong.’ It’s ‘I’m going to show what you did wrong and help you understand,’” Clopton said.

Harris is the third coach in three seasons for the Governors. DeAndre Williams, now at Munster, left after the 2020-21 season. Alana Anderson was at the helm last season. Harris aims to give the program some stability.

Part of doing that is holding players accountable, which Harris thinks she can do better as a woman. Clopton and Carrera agreed.

“You can’t tell me certain things that you can get away with with men. I’m a female basketball player and I’ve been playing longer than y’all been around,” she said. “You can’t come in here ‘Oh, my stomach hurts” because so does mine. Now let’s get on the line.”

With some of the turnover in the Great Lake Athletic Conference, the Governors feel like a championship is there for the talking.

"It's not a new program. It's a new vibe," Carrera said. "New coach, new gym. It's a new excitement."

