Jessica Carrothers, Courtney Blakely highlight Region's AP All-State selections

Senior guard and defensive stopper Alyna Santiago rounded out Crown Point's recognition being named all-state honorable mention. She drew the assignment of guarding Brownsburg standout and first team all-state player Ally Becki in the state final.

"I think (Santiago) was at her best on the biggest stage," Seibert said. "She went up against one of the finalists for (Indiana) Miss Basketball in the biggest game of the year, and I think everyone saw how important she was to our team. I'm really happy for her and all of our girls."

Bishop Noll senior Courtney Blakely, an Indiana All-Star, was named to the all-state second team. The standout guard led the state in scoring at 31.7 points per game and notched two 50-point outings, including a program-record 55 points against Andrean on Jan. 5.

She wrapped up her high school career with 2,324 points, which ranks 16th all-time in Indiana girls basketball history. The only other Region girls basketball player who has scored more points than Blakely is former West Side standout and current Louisville guard Dana Evans. Evans ranks fifth all-time with 2,832 points.