Jessica Carrothers, Courtney Blakely highlight Region's AP All-State selections

Jessica Carrothers still has one more year of high school basketball, but the Crown Point star has already put together an illustrious career, and continues to add to it.
The junior guard was named to the Associated Press All-State First Team Friday, lengthening her list of noteworthy accolades after guiding the Bulldogs to the Class 4A state championship. Carrothers went off for 25 points, seven rebounds and five steals against Brownsburg at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis to help Crown Point claim its third state crown and first since 1985.
"Anytime you can be honored, especially statewide and not just for the junior class or for the underclassmen, that is a tremendous, tremendous accomplishment," Bulldogs coach Chris Seibert said. "This is something that is very well-deserved."
Carrothers was also recently named the MaxPreps Indiana High School Girls Basketball Player of the Year and an Indiana Junior All-Star along with teammate Lilly Stoddard.
Stoddard, a 6-foot-4 Purdue commit, was named all-state high honorable mention. She recorded five points, 12 rebounds and two blocks in the state final.
Senior guard and defensive stopper Alyna Santiago rounded out Crown Point's recognition being named all-state honorable mention. She drew the assignment of guarding Brownsburg standout and first team all-state player Ally Becki in the state final.
"I think (Santiago) was at her best on the biggest stage," Seibert said. "She went up against one of the finalists for (Indiana) Miss Basketball in the biggest game of the year, and I think everyone saw how important she was to our team. I'm really happy for her and all of our girls."
Bishop Noll senior Courtney Blakely, an Indiana All-Star, was named to the all-state second team. The standout guard led the state in scoring at 31.7 points per game and notched two 50-point outings, including a program-record 55 points against Andrean on Jan. 5.
She wrapped up her high school career with 2,324 points, which ranks 16th all-time in Indiana girls basketball history. The only other Region girls basketball player who has scored more points than Blakely is former West Side standout and current Louisville guard Dana Evans. Evans ranks fifth all-time with 2,832 points.
Michigan City senior and Northern Kentucky recruit Trinity Thompson was selected as an all-state high honorable mention. She is also an Indiana All-Star alongside Blakely.
LaPorte senior and Purdue Fort Wayne recruit Ryin Ott, Andrean senior and all-time leading scorer Julia Schutz and Hobart sophomore Asia Donald were named all-state honorable mention.