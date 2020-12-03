 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jessica Carrothers leads Crown Point to win over reigning 4A state champs
alert top story urgent
GIRLS BASKETBALL | NOTES

Jessica Carrothers leads Crown Point to win over reigning 4A state champs

{{featured_button_text}}

Crown Point delayed the start of its girls basketball season due to COVID-19, but since the Bulldogs have been able to compete, they haven't looked back.

The team is 4-0, including a pair of narrow victories over Castle and defending Class 4A state champion Lawrence North in the Lawrence North Classic. Crown Point squeezed past Castle for a 43-42 win on Nov. 28, and then later that day the Bulldogs took down Lawrence North with a dramatic 78-75 overtime victory.

Star guard Jessica Carrothers led the way for Crown Point, like she has her entire prep career, and went toe-to-toe with Lawrence North senior and Purdue commit Jayla Smith. The standout guard drained a 3-pointer to send the game into overtime, but Carrothers and the Bulldogs still managed to hand the Wildcats their first loss on their home court this season.

Smith finished the game with 35 points, while Carrothers poured in 37 points.

"Me and (Alyna Santiago), we used to play with Jayla, so throughout the whole game we were talking to each other and just messing around," Carrothers said. "It was really fun going back and forth."

Carrothers also had five rebounds, two assists and one steal. Through four games, the junior is averaging 24.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 4.3 steals per game.

Crown Point coach Chris Seibert called Carrothers' performance against Lawrence North "one of the top two or three games I've seen her play," and he praised her for staying poised no matter what.

"You don't want to expect something from someone, but with Jess, she just has that consistency night in and night out," Seibert said. "For her to be at her best in our biggest games, it really shows what type of player she is and her mental makeup. She was unbelievable."

As Carrothers continues to receive most of the spotlight, she and Seibert are quick to acknowledge the rest of the team.

Senior guard Allie Govert scored a career-high 15 points against the Wildcats and continues to be one of the Bulldogs' top defenders. Fittingly, the senior was also a defender on the soccer team, which claimed is first sectional title since 2016 in the fall.

"Overall, I think Allie is just a different player this year," Carrothers said. "Yeah, she brings it on defense, but she has a lot more confidence in herself this year (offensively), and it's showing on the court."

Crown Point will be back in action Friday at home against Portage, which also pushed back the start of its campaign because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Indians eventually began their season with a loss at Michigan City on Nov. 25, but they've rebounded with a pair of road wins over LaCrosse and Hobart.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Portage coach Jovanny Gonzalez, who previously coached at Whiting, said he was proud to earn his first couple of victories as an Indian and gave all of the credit to his athletes.

"It's more about the kids than anything. They're the reason for the success," Gonzalez said. "After our opening-night loss to Michigan City, we told them that it was going to be a process. The nice part was that were able to get back out on the court competing against LaCrosse on (Nov. 28) and then Hobart (on Tuesday). We're starting to figure out who we are, but yeah, that first (win) was really nice to get."

Portage is known for having a free-flowing offense in which several players have the opportunity to score. Gonzalez believes his team is at its best when its sharing the ball.

In the Indians' 74-25 victory at Hobart, guard Jordan Barnes had 17 points, while forwards Gabby Shields and Diamond Howell had 12 points 10 points, respectively.

"We have multiple kids that can shoot it or drive it," Gonzalez said. "We know we have to find the open person so we can continue getting good looks on a consistent basis."

Feeling Blue

According to Hanover Central coach Luis Roldan, standout senior Julia Blue missed her team's first four games due to COVID-19.

She returned against Lowell on Nov. 24 and didn't miss a beat.

The 6-foot-1 forward scored a team-high 18 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field to lift the Wildcats to a 49-46 road win. She also made all eight of her free throw attempts and tied for the game-high with nine rebounds.

"She was a little bit out of shape, but Julia is the type of player who can play facing the basket and with her back towards the basket," Roldan said. " ... After halftime, we made some adjustments and one of them is that we started posting up Julia. And once Julia posts up, there's not too many people who can stop her down there."

Having Blue back in the lineup was a welcome sight for Hanover Central. Roldan said his team did it's best to collectively overcome her absence, but there were times when his team clearly struggled without its interior leader.

The Wildcats were slated to host Gavit on Wednesday night, and Roldan looked forward to another strong outing from Blue. He added that she has the potential to play in college, but the senior has already told him that this season with the Wildcats will be her last.

"I'm just grateful that she did decide to continue playing with us," Roldan said. "That's not an easy decision to make, but I think it's very mature for a young lady to make that type of decision, knowing very well that she could keep playing. In college, she just wants to focus on studying."

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

The Times Top 10

Times sports reporter James Boyd ranks the Region's top girls basketball teams with records through Tuesday's games. NR = not ranked

1. Crown Point 4-0 (1)

2. Chesterton 4-0 (3)

3. Michigan City 6-0 (NR)

4. Andrean 3-0 (5)

5. Lake Central 4-3 (6)

6. Portage 2-1 (2)

7. Merrillville 2-3 (7)

8. LaPorte 1-4 (4)

9. Morgan Township 3-2 (NR)

10. Bishop Noll 3-2 (9)

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Riley Ott talks about playing with the IndyStar Indiana Girls All-Stars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts