Jessica Carrothers leads Crown Point to win over reigning 4A state champs

"You don't want to expect something from someone, but with Jess, she just has that consistency night in and night out," Seibert said. "For her to be at her best in our biggest games, it really shows what type of player she is and her mental makeup. She was unbelievable."

As Carrothers continues to receive most of the spotlight, she and Seibert are quick to acknowledge the rest of the team.

Senior guard Allie Govert scored a career-high 15 points against the Wildcats and continues to be one of the Bulldogs' top defenders. Fittingly, the senior was also a defender on the soccer team, which claimed is first sectional title since 2016 in the fall.

"Overall, I think Allie is just a different player this year," Carrothers said. "Yeah, she brings it on defense, but she has a lot more confidence in herself this year (offensively), and it's showing on the court."

Crown Point will be back in action Friday at home against Portage, which also pushed back the start of its campaign because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Indians eventually began their season with a loss at Michigan City on Nov. 25, but they've rebounded with a pair of road wins over LaCrosse and Hobart.

