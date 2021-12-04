Jessica Carrothers sets Crown Point scoring record; No. 1 Bulldogs roll past No. 10 Penn

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Carrothers sets CP scoring mark: Jessica Carrothers became Crown Point's all-time leading scorer in Friday's 50-25 win over Portage. The IUPUI recruit scored 27 points and passed Anne Kvachkoff Equihua, who tallied 1,910 points in her career. A ceremony will be held before the Dec. 10 home game against Valparaiso. With 12 points in Saturday's win over Penn, Carrothers now has 1,941 career points.
No. 1 'Dogs top No. 10 Penn: Crown Point trailed late in the first half before kicking into a different gear to roll past Penn, 53-26 in a state-ranked battle Saturday. Aylivia Santiago hit seven 3-pointers for a team-high 21 points as No. 1 Crown Point improves to 9-1. Penn, ranked 10th in the latest coaches association statewide rankings, led 22-16 late in the first half before the Bulldogs closed on a 37-4 run.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Wolves earn first win: Hammond Central made history Saturday with a 64-48 win over Fort Wayne North Side at Brownsburg's Sneakers for Santa Shootout, the Wolves' first win in program history. Hammond Central was dominant in the second half, outscoring North Side 41-24 after trailing 24-23 at half. The Wolves were led by senior guard Pharrell White, who scored a team-high 19 points, and sophomore Matthew King's 18 points. They lost their season and home opener 60-58 to Don Bosco.
Big second half leads Cougars to victory: A 50-point outburst in the second half powered 21st Century to an 80-59 win over Tuscola (Illinois) at Brownsburg's Sneakers for Santa Shootout. It was a 30-27 21st Century lead at halftime with Loyola recruit Jalen Quinn going 9 for 9 with 15 points in the first half. He finished with 30 but the Warriors couldn't handle the Cougars' pace. Junior DJ Moss led the way with a team-high 20 points. Junior tandem Quintin Floyd and Ashton Williamson were a factor. Floyd scored 14 points and Williamson, one of the top recruits in the country, had 13.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Truman State wins bowl game: Cody Schrader rushed for three touchdowns in the second half to lead Truman State (Illinois) to a 34-17 win over Hillsdale College (Michigan) in Saturday's America's Crossroads Bowl at the Brickyard. One of three Division II bowl games, this was the second installment between a Great Lakes Valley Conference and Great Midwest Athletic Conference. Hillsdale took a 10-6 lead on Isaac TeSlaa's 56-yard TD reception from Garrit Aissen with 12:59 left in the third quarter. But Schrader had touchdown runs of 1, 23 and 44 yards as Truman State outscored Hillsdale 28-7 the rest of the way. That extra score for Hillsdale was an 88-yard scoop-and-score by Alex Anschutz to trim the lead to 27-17 with 2:48 left. Schrader's final score came 10 seconds later.