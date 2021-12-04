Jessica Carrothers sets Crown Point scoring record; No. 1 Bulldogs roll past No. 10 Penn

Big second half leads Cougars to victory: A 50-point outburst in the second half powered 21st Century to an 80-59 win over Tuscola (Illinois) at Brownsburg's Sneakers for Santa Shootout. It was a 30-27 21st Century lead at halftime with Loyola recruit Jalen Quinn going 9 for 9 with 15 points in the first half. He finished with 30 but the Warriors couldn't handle the Cougars' pace. Junior DJ Moss led the way with a team-high 20 points. Junior tandem Quintin Floyd and Ashton Williamson were a factor. Floyd scored 14 points and Williamson, one of the top recruits in the country , had 13.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Truman State wins bowl game: Cody Schrader rushed for three touchdowns in the second half to lead Truman State (Illinois) to a 34-17 win over Hillsdale College (Michigan) in Saturday's America's Crossroads Bowl at the Brickyard. One of three Division II bowl games, this was the second installment between a Great Lakes Valley Conference and Great Midwest Athletic Conference. Hillsdale took a 10-6 lead on Isaac TeSlaa's 56-yard TD reception from Garrit Aissen with 12:59 left in the third quarter. But Schrader had touchdown runs of 1, 23 and 44 yards as Truman State outscored Hillsdale 28-7 the rest of the way. That extra score for Hillsdale was an 88-yard scoop-and-score by Alex Anschutz to trim the lead to 27-17 with 2:48 left. Schrader's final score came 10 seconds later.