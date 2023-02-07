GRIFFITH — Jordan Steele came into Friday’s game nervous. The Class 3A Sectional 17 semifinal in Griffith was the Highland freshman’s first high school postseason game.

“(Coach Darian Patton-Straughter) told me to shake it off and just be comfortable playing my game,” Steele said.

Her game was on display early in the Trojans’ 63-28 win over Boone Grove. Steele had 11 points in the first eight minutes, including three 3-pointers. She had 17 at halftime and Highland (16-6) emptied the bench before the break.

“When the first one went down, I felt comfortable,” Steel said. “We came out really strong. Everyone was knocking down shots. We were all into the game and that was good.”

As a team, the Trojans made seven from behind the arc in the first two quarters. On defense Highland forced eight Wolves turnovers in the first quarter while hitting six 3-pointers.

“We have shot well, for the most part this year,” Patton-Straughter said. “Payton Reid stepped up. Jordan Steele, she’s been shooting extremely well. Overall, it was a good day for us.”

Steele said the game isn’t as fast for her as it was at the beginning of the season. She’s grown more comfortable and it’s made all the difference.

“I told her ‘You belong on the floor.’ She’s one of our best players,” Patton-Straughter said. “I didn’t expect her to be playing as much as she’s playing but she’s shown why she deserves to be on the court. She gives us whatever she can every single night.”

Highland was one of the smallest schools in Class 4A last season. The Trojans are now one of the biggest in Class 3A. Meanwhile the Wolves (7-15) made the move in the opposite direction from 2A.

The Trojans wanted to come out and send a message.

“The goal was to get that 35-point lead (and a running clock),” Patton-Straughter said. “We knew if we put the pressure on them we could do what needed to be done.”

Highland hasn’t won a sectional title since 2007. Patton-Straughter said she wasn’t going to talk to her team about that until it had earned a trophy.

“I just want them to go out there and play with confidence, leave it all out there on the floor,” she said. “Whatever the outcome, they should be proud of themselves because they’ve done a lot this year.”

Reid had 12 for the Trojans. Jaci Menard scored 12 to pace Boone Grove.

Hanover wins nightcap

Saturday’s final will see Highland take on Hanover Central, as the Wildcats topped Bishop Noll 57-38 in the other semifinal.

Hanover Central (14-9) jumped out in front early. The Warriors (10-14) didn’t register a field goal until Kennedy Blakely’s 3-pointer with one minute and 26 seconds left in the first quarter.

“Can you tell we’re a team?,” Wildcats coach Larry Govert asked. “I really thought this was going to be a one-possession game. Seriously. This was all guts.”

Bishop Noll cut a lead that was as big as 20 to only 12 in the fourth quarter. Mariah Robinson had two 3-pointers for the Warriors during that stretch.

Govert said the way Hanover Central broke the Warriors press was a key to the game. The Wildcats turned the ball over 17 times but he said he didn’t feel many of those were forced.

“We’ve got a lot of athletes who play basketball but Bishop Noll’s got three girls who can really play. For us, it’s all about heart,” Govert said. “I had a 5-foot-3 girl (in Emmi Doty) guarding a 5-10 girl (in Kennedy Blakely) all night. We pride ourselves on our defense and boy did it show up tonight.”

Hailey Vanderhye led the Wildcats with 22 points. Bridget Noel added 10.

