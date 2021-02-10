Kankakee Valley stages epic comeback as seven Region teams advance to regional round

Kankakee Valley's season was on the brink of being over.

Then, the Kougars pulled off a movie-like, 14-point, fourth-quarter comeback at home to earn a 34-31 victory over Knox last Saturday in the Class 3A Sectional 18 championship.

"It was crazy," junior guard Taylor Schoonveld said. "In the third quarter, I didn't even know if we could do it. But, I think once we all started picking up the energy, we started believing that we could do it. It was really amazing."

Kankakee Valley is one of seven Region teams to advance to the regional round this upcoming Saturday, accompanied by Kouts in Class A, Andrean in Class 2A, Griffith in Class 3A and Crown Point, LaPorte and Merrillville in Class 4A.

While all of those programs are thrilled to keep their seasons alive, none may have gone through a more dramatic sectional final than the Kougars. Kankakee Valley trailed 27-13 heading into the fourth quarter before outscoring Knox 21-4 over the final eight minutes to capture their third sectional title in four years.

Schoonveld led the way with eight points, 10 rebounds, two assists and four steals. Sophomore forward Colby Sizemore matched Schoonveld with eight points, while two more sophomores, Kate Thomas and Lilly Toppen, chipped in with seven points apiece.