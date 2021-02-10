Kankakee Valley stages epic comeback as seven Region teams advance to regional round

Kankakee Valley's season was on the brink of being over.
Then, the Kougars pulled off a movie-like, 14-point, fourth-quarter comeback at home to earn a 34-31 victory over Knox last Saturday in the Class 3A Sectional 18 championship.
"It was crazy," junior guard Taylor Schoonveld said. "In the third quarter, I didn't even know if we could do it. But, I think once we all started picking up the energy, we started believing that we could do it. It was really amazing."
Kankakee Valley is one of seven Region teams to advance to the regional round this upcoming Saturday, accompanied by Kouts in Class A, Andrean in Class 2A, Griffith in Class 3A and Crown Point, LaPorte and Merrillville in Class 4A.
While all of those programs are thrilled to keep their seasons alive, none may have gone through a more dramatic sectional final than the Kougars. Kankakee Valley trailed 27-13 heading into the fourth quarter before outscoring Knox 21-4 over the final eight minutes to capture their third sectional title in four years.
Schoonveld led the way with eight points, 10 rebounds, two assists and four steals. Sophomore forward Colby Sizemore matched Schoonveld with eight points, while two more sophomores, Kate Thomas and Lilly Toppen, chipped in with seven points apiece.
"It was something special, it really was," said Kougars coach Doug Nelson, who eclipsed 200 career wins during sectionals. "Just to see how far we've come, it's been one of the more rewarding years for me as a coach. ... We were finally able to have some people in the gym, and we thrived off the energy of the crowd. The student section, the cheerleaders, the (junior varsity) team was hooting and hollering, the families — it was just really fun to play in that environment in the second half."
Schoonveld echoed Nelson's outlook regarding a more lively atmosphere. Kankakee Valley recently increased its attendance to 25% capacity amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the junior said having a few more people in the stands made her team's 12th sectional crown even sweeter.
The Kougars also earned a bit of revenge against Knox, which notched a 64-41 road win over Kankakee Valley on Nov. 28 and handed the Kougars a 38-33 loss during a sectional championship last season.
"I think as a team, we've definitely grown a lot," Schoonveld said. " ... We really wanted to beat them, and we knew that in the final game (of our sectional), it would probably come down to us two. We were preparing all season, so that really helped us out."
Kankakee Valley will face South Bend Washington in the second Jimtown Regional semifinal Saturday, while Griffith takes on Lakeland in the first semifinal.
In order to keep their season going, Schoonveld and Nelson said the Kougars must continue to play together and never give up — just like they did against Knox.
"We're going to try to keep things as normal as we can," Nelson said. "The kids are really excited about (regionals), and it's fun to see them walk in the gym and smile and to see them getting pats on the back all day from their classmates. Hopefully, we're creating some memories that they'll never forget."
Coming home
Ryin Ott knew her school was set to host a regional this year, and she made sure the Slicers would be participants instead of spectators.
The standout senior and Purdue Fort Wayne recruit scored a game-high 21 points to lift LaPorte to a 46-33 victory over South Bend Adams in the Class 4A Sectional 3 final at Mishawaka last Saturday, marking back-to-back sectional crowns for the Slicers.
Ott, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this season, said she is thankful to be healthy as her team looks to build on its 11th sectional title and extend its campaign on its home floor.
"We did the same thing last year. We got to play at home again (during a regional), and I definitely think it's an advantage for us to be able to practice there and play our games there," Ott said. "And then now, just being able to have fans, it's going to be a lot different of an atmosphere. It'll feel more like normal and be a lot more fun."
After Merrillville and Penn square off in the first semifinal Saturday, LaPorte will host Crown Point in the second semifinal.
Slicers coach Sarah DeShone, who is in her first season with the program, said her team has really come together throughout the school year and is playing its best basketball.
"After our quarantine, some things just kind of started to click. They've really started to play for each other more than themselves, " DeShone said. " ... We had our moments of lapses when we lost some games and didn't play very well, but overall they've really stepped it up this second half of the season."
Turning the tables
Kouts lost 43-39 at Morgan Township on Dec. 12.
When the two teams met again last Saturday in the Class A Sectional 49 championship at Kouts, the host Fillies didn't allow that to happen again.
This time around, they downed the rival Cherokees 46-37 to claim their 15th sectional championship and first sectional title in six seasons.
Star sophomore Ally Capouch paced Kouts with 22 points and three rebounds.
"It was so loud," Capouch said of her home gym. "It was our first game ever having like a pep block, and most people don't come to Kouts girls basketball games because some of them might not think we're as good as the boys. But that game, I think it was one of the best ones you could've watched all season."
Fellow sophomore guard Taylor Moyer added nine points, and junior forward Lyndsey Kobza had seven points and six rebounds against Morgan Township.
The Fillies are set to face Pioneer in the second semifinal of the Caston Regional on Saturday.
"Our mindset is to just go have a little fun and perform like we did at sectionals," said Kouts coach Rob Kobza, who is also Lyndsey's father. "We're gonna give them all we got. That's what we did with Morgan (Township). We left everything on the floor, and that's what we're going to continue to do."
Andrean will take on North Judson in the first Class 2A Winamac Regional semifinal Saturday.