Katelyn Zajeski willing to play whatever role is needed for Lake Central

MUNSTER — Lake Central senior forward Katelyn Zajeski didn’t get her usual playing time in the Indians’ 51-23 Class 4A Munster Sectional semifinal win against Highland on Saturday.

It was a strategic call. Lake Central coach Joe Huppenthal liked a matchup mixing sophomore forward Nadia Clayton in with freshman starting center Ayla Krygier against Highland more than he did subbing Zajeski in off the bench like usual.

“Great, Coach,” Zajeski told Huppenthal when he explained the situation to her. “Whatever we have to do to win.”

“That’s why we are who we are,” Huppenthal said. “That’s what I love about this team is players like Katelyn.”

Zajeski doesn’t have the same role with Lake Central as she did a season ago. Krygier came in as a standout in her first year and won the starting spot that Zajeski held and projected to own in her final season. Now Zajeski comes in off the bench as a complementary piece.

Huppenthal admits he wasn’t sure how things would go over. Asking a senior to take a step back for a freshman is hard no matter what the reason is. He wondered if it would create issues or bother Zajeski.

No. As it turns out it wouldn’t.

“I’m the type of person who doesn’t care about how I’m doing so long as the team is doing well,” Zajeski said. “As long as I’m playing my minutes and not riding the bench the whole game I don’t care. We all love each other, and I want to do what’s best for the team.”

That meant fewer minutes and just two points against Highland (18-6) but could mean something entirely different in the sectional championship game against West Side (12-8). Part of what Huppenthal said makes Zajeski such a weapon for his team is her versatility.

She’s also a mentor for the younger players, leads walk-throughs and is in charge of team text chains.

“She does everything you could ask a player to do,” Huppenthal said.

And Zajeski enjoys it.

“This is the first year I’ve been here where everybody gets along and we’re not separated into little groups,” Zajeski said. “I’m so happy to be here. This is the best team that I’ve been on, and we’re still going.”

That team camaraderie has been crucial in allowing Lake Central (22-3) to climb to No. 13 in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association poll and string together 12 consecutive wins dating back to consecutive midseason losses to No. 1 Crown Point in overtime and Warsaw.

Zajeski credits Lake Central’s emphasis on defense and the selflessness of not only her but her teammates for allowing that to happen. She and fellow senior Essence Johnson haven’t been able to cut down nets for a sectional title yet in their careers. But with the Indians just one step away Zajeski wants that and then some before heading off to study at Purdue next year.

“Honestly, I don’t know what our ceiling is,” she said. “I believe we can win a state championship. We’re hoping for it. We’re working for it. But all we can do is take things one game at a time.”

West Side 58, EC Central 15

West Side shut out East Chicago (5-16) the entire second half en route to a comfortable win and matchup with Lake Central in the sectional championship.

Senior guard Trinity Barnes scored 23 points for the Cougars and fellow senior Sarah Burton added 19. Freshman guard Shanari Taylor scored nine for the Cardinals.

