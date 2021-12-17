Kristin Bukata shows her toughness in leading Valparaiso past Chesterton

VALPARAISO — The moment Kristin Bukata realized she wasn’t seriously hurt on Friday night is the moment the Valparaiso junior started thinking of her grandparents.

Bukata went crashing into the bleachers while chasing down a loose ball during the second quarter of Friday’s Duneland Athletic Conference game against rival Chesterton. Players from both teams motioned immediately for the athletic trainer and Bukata’s father, a doctor, came down from the stands.

The point guard took a quick inventory of her body and realized she’d had the wind knocked out of her. Bukata bounced to her feet and made her way to the locker room. She returned moments later and led the Vikings to a 59-37 win over the Trojans with a career-high 14 points.

“I could hear my grandma from up in the stands,” Bukata said. “My thought was, ‘I hope I feel better,’ and then I wanted to make sure my grandma and grandpa knew I was OK. They come to all my games and I didn’t need them to come down (to the floor).”