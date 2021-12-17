Kristin Bukata shows her toughness in leading Valparaiso past Chesterton

VALPARAISO — The moment Kristin Bukata realized she wasn’t seriously hurt on Friday night is the moment the Valparaiso junior started thinking of her grandparents.
Bukata went crashing into the bleachers while chasing down a loose ball during the second quarter of Friday’s Duneland Athletic Conference game against rival Chesterton. Players from both teams motioned immediately for the athletic trainer and Bukata’s father, a doctor, came down from the stands.
The point guard took a quick inventory of her body and realized she’d had the wind knocked out of her. Bukata bounced to her feet and made her way to the locker room. She returned moments later and led the Vikings to a 59-37 win over the Trojans with a career-high 14 points.
“I could hear my grandma from up in the stands,” Bukata said. “My thought was, ‘I hope I feel better,’ and then I wanted to make sure my grandma and grandpa knew I was OK. They come to all my games and I didn’t need them to come down (to the floor).”
Bukata’s scary moment is part of what made her such an effective player on Friday night. She came into the night averaging three steals per game and she nearly doubled that total with five against the Trojans. Her hounding defense and tenacious approach was indicative of the rivalry. In addition to Bukata’s crash into the stands, senior forward Emma Gerdt had to leave the game briefly before returning with a large piece of gauze in her nose.
“Just another typical Valparaiso-Chesterton game,” Valparaiso coach Candy Wilson said. “The kids did a great job adjusting our defense (in the second half). We started to get some stops and then we started to score. Getting points just gives you that extra energy.”
Bukata’s scoring prowess was on full display on Friday. The junior knocked down a 3-pointer shortly after returning to the court and then used a steady attack to the basket which led her to the free-throw line. Bukata was 7 of 9 from the line and she added a pair of layups.
As much as Bukata thrived as a scorer on Friday night, she was more concerned about her ability to distribute to her teammates when she ran to the locker room after getting hurt.
“I wanted to make sure I was OK to get back out there,” Bukata said. “I went into the locker room with the athletic trainer and my dad, and I wanted to make sure I could throw a skip pass.”
The Vikings (10-1, 3-1) used a dizzying display of ball movement and strong offensive balance to keep the Trojans on their heels. Bolanle Ayangade had 12 points while Amelia Benjamin and Becca Gerdt each had 11 points. Bukata was the engine that drove the offense for much of the night, a role that Wilson trusts her with unconditionally.
“Kristin is a true point guard,” Wilson said. “She’s really an unsung hero. If myself and the rest of the coaches ever left practice, she could run things as good as any of us. We had everyone on the same page tonight. It’s nice when you see everyone contributing like that.”
Liz Pokorney led the Trojans (6-4, 1-2) with 16 points while Carley Balas added 11 points.
Gallery: Valparaiso hosts Chesterton in girls basketball
Chesterton and Valparaiso met in Duneland Athletic Conference action.
Photos by John J. Watkins, The Times
Valparaiso's Amelia Benjamin talks with coach Candy Wilson.
Chesterton and Valparaiso players battle for a loose ball.
Valparaiso's Kristin Bukata loses the ball on her way to the basket.
Valparaiso's Kristin Bukata looks to pass against Chesterton on Friday.
Valparaiso's Amelia Benjamin attempts two points in the paint.
Valparaiso coach Candy Wilson talks to her team after the first quarter.
Valparaiso's Amelia Benjamin tries to break through a crowd of Chesterton defenders.
Valparaiso's Kristin Bukata is fouled by Chesterton's Liz Pokorney.
Valparaiso's Kristin Bukata brings the ball downcourt against Chesterton on Friday.
Chesterton's Emily Richardson is guarded by Valparaiso's Amelia Benjamin.
Chesterton coach Jack Campbell yells to his team.
Chesterton's Carley Balas gets called for a charging foul against Valparaiso's Kristin Bukata.
Valparaiso's Bolane Ayangade has the ball knocked away from her by Chesterton's Liz Pokorney.
Valparaiso's Kristin Bukata guards Chesterton's Carley Balas.
With a smile on her face, Valparaiso's Bolane Ayangade brings the ball down the court.
Chesterton's Ingrid Hurst manages to keep the ball from Valparaiso's Campbell MacLagan.
Valparaiso's Bolane Ayangade chases Chesterton's Ingrid Hurst down the court on Friday.
Valparaiso's Amelia Benjamin is fouled trying for a basket.