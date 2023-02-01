La Lumiere's Ashlynn Shade named a McDonald's All-American

LAPORTE — Ashlynn Shade makes everything on a basketball court look easy.

Shade, a 5’ 11” senior at La Lumiere, has been named a McDonald’s All-American.

Shade she was in class on Jan. 24 using an iPad when she got a text message telling her she'd been selected from a pool of more than 700 players nominated across the country.

She clicked the link and a video about her being chosen to participate in the most celebrated postseason high school All-American game popped up.

Shade said it was surreal to think she was viewed in the same light as some of the best girls basketball players.

“It’s such an honor to be part of that list because it’s so historically amazing,” she said.

Shade, who has committed to UConn, will play for the 12-member East squad on March 28 at the Toyota Center in Houston.

Joining her on the Huskies next season is KK Arnold of Germantown, Wisconsin chosen to play on the West team.

Shade said she knew the players were going to be announced that day but went to school trying not to think about it or get her hopes up too high.

“I’m just glad to be part of it. It was just totally unexpected,” she said.

Shade led Noblesville to the Class 4A state championship last year and was considered the overwhelming favorite to be named Indiana Miss Basketball for 2023.

Since La Lumiere is a college prep school, the Lakers are not eligible to compete in the state tournament.

Shade is also not eligible for Indiana Miss Basketball.

Nevertheless, Shade said she made the right choice to attend La Lumiere and live in a dorm on campus away from her family about 30 miles north of Indianapolis.

She said the decision was tough but one she felt was best for her growth academically and on the basketball court.

Shade said she also believes the move has helped her to become more independent to help in her transition to college.

“I had a lot of great friends on that team. We built a lot of great memories, but I’m super happy about the decision I made and I don’t have any regrets about it,” she said.

The Lakers (8-9) are in their fourth season of upgrading the program to compete against top competition mostly from Indiana and Illinois.

Shade scored 25 points Saturday in a loss against undefeated South Bend Washington, which is No. 1 ranked in the state and No. 7 ranked in the nation.

Earlier in the season, she poured in 44 points against No. 13 ranked in the nation Webb from outside Nashville.

“We’ve played the hardest schedule in the country and feel confident in saying that,” Lakers coach Matt Marvin said.

Shade is averaging in the neighborhood of 24 points, nine rebounds and five assists per game.

She’s shooting 40% from beyond the 3-point line.

“She doesn’t miss open shots. It’s pretty incredible to watch,” Marvin said.

He also cited her physical strength, instinct and unselfish play as among her other strong points on the court.

In second grade, Shade said she actually hated basketball when she first played on a boys team coached by her father, a physical fitness instructor.

She tried other sports before returning when her elementary school later started a girls basketball program.

Shade said it’s been a labor of love ever since with a hard work ethic passed down from her parents.

She also credited her success to coaches, teammates and friends over the years.

“Obviously, I put in the work and put all of the time and effort into it," Shade said, "but it’s not an individual thing for me. It’s a family thing. It’s a circle thing."

