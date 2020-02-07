Lake Central cruises, Munster holds off Merrillville in sectional semis

ST. JOHN — Sometimes, basketball is a simple game.
“First half, I just found the ball off the rebounds and just put them back up,” Lake Central senior Allie Mularski said.
Mularski scored all 14 of her points in the first half of the Indians’ 57-38 win over EC Central in the Class 4A sectional semifinal Friday. She spent much of the second half on the bench watching LC’s reserves play.
“We’re fighting through some things right now,” Indians coach Joe Huppenthal said. “We did what we had to do to get to the championship game.”
Lake Central will play Munster in the sectional final Saturday.
Huppenthal praised Mularski’s rebounding. She finished with six.
“(Rebounding) has been an issue. Some games I’m not as strong,” Mularski said. “It’s been on and off, but (Friday) I think it went well.”
The Indians (16-10) got out in front early, forcing seven turnovers and hitting four 3-pointers in the first quarter. Essence Johnson’s 3 came at the buzzer from just inside half court.
“We wanted to establish some tempo early and we did that. We got out to a pretty decent lead,” Huppenthal said. “We got kids rested. Some of our young kids got a lot of time so we’ll be well-rested tomorrow.”
The Indians have dealt with injuries. Junior forward Abby Oedzes was in a protective boot before and after the game. Huppenthal was happy to get extended minutes for his bench.
“The stage is here. Everybody’s talking about these games. You’ve got to perform. Getting young kids time is invaluable,” he said. “But I will also tell you this: At this stage in the game, with the schedule that we play, there’s nothing that we’re not ready for.”
Jamiyah Watkins led the Cardinals (10-12) with 20 points.
Munster 53, Merrillville 47: Munster did enough to win despite not scoring a field goal in the final five minutes.
The Mustangs defense forced Merrillville into sloppy turnovers in the first quarter and Munster built a nine-point lead.
The Pirates flipped things in the second quarter, holding Munster (21-5) to only four points and cutting the lead to 25-22. Merrillville actually held a brief advantage early in the second half.
Sara Zabrecky, who averages almost 18 points per game, scored only three in the first half. She had eight points in the first four minutes of the third quarter to help the Mustangs take charge. She finished with 16, including two free throws in the final minute.
Holly Kaim grabbed a key rebound in traffic with 28 seconds left in the game to help secure the victory for Munster. Kaim had 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Merrillville (16-10) made only 11 of its 24 free throws. Torri Miller led the Pirates with 13 points.