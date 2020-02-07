Lake Central cruises, Munster holds off Merrillville in sectional semis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Indians have dealt with injuries. Junior forward Abby Oedzes was in a protective boot before and after the game. Huppenthal was happy to get extended minutes for his bench.

“The stage is here. Everybody’s talking about these games. You’ve got to perform. Getting young kids time is invaluable,” he said. “But I will also tell you this: At this stage in the game, with the schedule that we play, there’s nothing that we’re not ready for.”

Jamiyah Watkins led the Cardinals (10-12) with 20 points.

Munster 53, Merrillville 47: Munster did enough to win despite not scoring a field goal in the final five minutes.

The Mustangs defense forced Merrillville into sloppy turnovers in the first quarter and Munster built a nine-point lead.

The Pirates flipped things in the second quarter, holding Munster (21-5) to only four points and cutting the lead to 25-22. Merrillville actually held a brief advantage early in the second half.

Sara Zabrecky, who averages almost 18 points per game, scored only three in the first half. She had eight points in the first four minutes of the third quarter to help the Mustangs take charge. She finished with 16, including two free throws in the final minute.