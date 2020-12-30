Lake Central finishes as runner-up in holiday tourney

ST. JOHN — The frustration was clear Wednesday in the Lake Central tournament championship.
Indians coach Joe Huppenthal threw his hands up in the air on multiple occasions and pleaded with his team.
“What are we doing?” Huppenthal asked repeatedly.
In Lake Central’s second straight appearance in the title game of its annual holiday tournament, the Indians were clearly out of sync. They turned the ball over several times during the first quarter and were never able to find a rhythm against Mishawaka Marian. The Knights hounded Lake Central’s ball-handlers all game long with a zone press and went on to earn a dominating 58-40 victory.
Huppenthal thought his team could have come out with more energy and effort, especially on its home floor.
“First of all, they punched us in the face and we didn’t react to it,” Huppenthal said. “And then on top of that, we’ve got to share the ball better than we did in the first half. I thought in the second half we did a much better job of it. And then defensively, after our layoff, we’re just not where we need to be right now.”
The Indians were sidelined for about two weeks at the beginning of December due to COVID-19, marking their second shut down this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. They resumed their season with a home win against Highland on Dec. 23 and earned a pair of victories over LaPorte and McCutcheon on Tuesday to advance to the Lake Central tournament final.
Huppenthal said he felt confident in his team’s chances to come away with the crown, but he gave a lot of credit to Marian (13-2) for making it tough on his players. The Knights, who are on a six-game winning streak, were led by sophomore forward MaKaya Porter. She scored a game-high 22 points, highlighted by a personal 6-0 run to start the contest.
“These girls are good,” Huppenthal said. “Mishawaka Marian has a chance to win the whole thing in (Class) 3A. That’s a good team.”
Freshman forward Aniyah Bishop paced Lake Central (7-5) with 12 points, all in the second half, while senior guards Tiana Morales and Jen Tomasic chipped in with 11 and seven points, respectively.
In the third quarter, Bishop also showed off her defensive prowess with a chase down block on Marian guard Kenndall Bethel. The vicious rejection brought out a rare applause from the few Indians fans in attendance.
Huppenthal raved about the freshman’s work ethic and added that " she has a bright future.”
As for the future of his team, Huppenthal said its objective hasn’t changed. Of course, he would have preferred for his players to end their last game of 2020 on a high note. However, knows the most important part of their season has yet to come.
“I told them we can’t get too high after a win, and we can’t get too low after a loss,” Huppenthal said. “We gotta keep it right in the middle and keep the main goal in mind, which is to try to win a sectional championship.”