Lake Central finishes as runner-up in holiday tourney

ST. JOHN — The frustration was clear Wednesday in the Lake Central tournament championship.

Indians coach Joe Huppenthal threw his hands up in the air on multiple occasions and pleaded with his team.

“What are we doing?” Huppenthal asked repeatedly.

In Lake Central’s second straight appearance in the title game of its annual holiday tournament, the Indians were clearly out of sync. They turned the ball over several times during the first quarter and were never able to find a rhythm against Mishawaka Marian. The Knights hounded Lake Central’s ball-handlers all game long with a zone press and went on to earn a dominating 58-40 victory.

Huppenthal thought his team could have come out with more energy and effort, especially on its home floor.

“First of all, they punched us in the face and we didn’t react to it,” Huppenthal said. “And then on top of that, we’ve got to share the ball better than we did in the first half. I thought in the second half we did a much better job of it. And then defensively, after our layoff, we’re just not where we need to be right now.”