Lake Central gets the better of Crown Point in another classic dogfight

CROWN POINT — There’s just something about Crown Point and Lake Central girls basketball getting together that brings out the best in one another.

The Indians (8-1, 4-0) got the better of the Bulldogs (9-6, 2-2) 41-38 Friday to steal a Duneland Athletic Conference road win and snap a five-game losing streak in the series dating back to Dec. 15, 2017 which included Crown Point’s overtime regular season win and a Class 4A regional championship victories last season.

The game came down to one final Crown Point attempt at a full-court shot to force overtime that didn’t get off.

“This has become a big-time rivalry,” Lake Central coach Joe Huppenthal said. “You look at last year, we take them to overtime at our place. The roles have switched this year. If you really get down to it, the roles have switched.”

Perhaps Lake Central’s win against Crown Point is an on-court passing of the torch from the Bulldogs — who have owned the area over the last four years — to the Indians who rank No. 9 in the state, the highest mark among locals.

Perhaps not. Undefeated Valparaiso (11-0, 4-0) may have a say in that and if anything could be taken away from Friday’s result it’s that either team was capable of winning. The same was said about Crown Point’s two wins last season.

“Crown Point and Lake Central has always been a big game,” Lake Central sophomore point guard Vanessa Wimberly said. “It’s always a dog fight between us two. Regionals and regular season. It’s a dog fight. They’re a really good team and we are too.”

By halftime, Crown Point and Lake Central exchanged the lead seven times and were tied twice. CP senior guard Emily Phillips hit a 3-pointer from the wing in the dying seconds of the second quarter to give her Bulldogs a 20-19 edge at intermission.

Lake Central junior guard Kennedie Burks gave the Indians their first lead of the second half with a corner triple with five minutes to go in the fourth quarter as part of a 7-0 Indian run that briefly put them in control. The Bulldogs would cut it to one point multiple times in the final two minutes but could never come all the way back.

Ahead by one point with 51.2 seconds left, Lake Central junior Aniyah Bishop seemingly opened the door for Crown Point with a pair of missed free throws but sophomore Ayla Krygier rebounded the miss and scored immediately to go up three. Junior Nadia Clayton came up with a block on the other end and LC sealed the win at the line.

Crown Point senior guard Brooke Lindesmith finished with a team best 16 points and 10 rebounds. She had a double-double just three minutes into the third quarter but missed extended time in the second half after tweaking an ankle.

“In a game like that, it comes down to the little things,” Crown Point coach Chris Seibert said. “It comes down to making free throws and block outs. Unfortunately, they had some big rebounds off missed free throws and we missed some free throws. That makes the difference.”

The descriptions Seibert and Huppenthal gave could have just as easily been about last year’s regular season game. In a back-and-forth contest, Lake Central got over the hump and made plays when it mattered just as Crown Point did the year before.

Wimberly led Lake Central with 18 points and was 7-of-13 shooting from the field but was only part of the equation. Whether it be Krygier fighting through sickness that had her throwing up in the first quarter to come up with a critical putback, Burkes hitting a go-ahead corner trey in the fourth quarter or Bishop slashing through the lane for a layup that put LC up six during the run that shifted momentum back to her team it was seemingly always someone else.

“We knew we could win and we did not want to lose this game,” Wimberly said. “We lost to them twice last year. Not again. We wanted this one.”

