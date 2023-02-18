HUNTINGTON – Lake Central junior forward Nadia Clayton clapped her hands and smiled as South Bend Washington senior guard RaShunda Jones’s desperate 3-point heave missed everything and bounced harmlessly out of bounds. Time had nearly expired.

An inbound and a few seconds later the horn went off and the scoreboard above Bob Straight Court at Huntington North High School told the story of an unlikely upset in the Class 4A Northern Semistate semifinal.

No. 11 Lake Central nearly let a 20-point first-half lead slip away but held on for dear life in the final quarter to hand No. 1 South Bend Washington its first loss of the year by a score of 62-57. LC advanced to play No. 3 Fishers (25-2) in the final.

“No one expected this,” Clayton said.

She and the Indians celebrated their upset victory by raising their arms and pointing toward their wrists where “9%” was written in marker. Those were — roughly — the odds JohnHarrell.net gave Lake Central of beating South Bend Washington.

The exact figure was 9.89 percent.

“We were the underdogs in this,” Clayton said. “Nobody thought we could win. No one thought this could happen.”

Lake Central coach Joe Huppenthal leaned into his team’s potential role of spoiler against a South Bend Washington program ranked No. 9 in the country by MaxPreps earlier in the week from the moment they drew one another.

Huppenthal wanted his players to feel slighted. He wanted them to play with something to prove.

Then they went and did.

“We looked at the draw and said, ‘Heck, let’s embrace playing them,’” Huppenthal said. “You know what? That’s what winners do. We didn’t want a shortcut. We just wanted to play the No. 1 team in the state and ninth best in the country.

“The kids accepted the challenge. They accepted it. I told them if we were just us that us was good enough. Us was good enough. And sure enough it was.”

Just barely.

Lake Central (23-5) led South Bend Washington (27-1) by 20 points before the end of the second quarter and 35-18 at the halftime break but the control the Indians took in the first 16 minutes unraveled in the final 16 in an eerily similar way it did for Valparaiso in its regional loss to the Panthers the week before.

South Bend Washington deployed its confusing combination of presses and traps early and often in the second half forcing a Lake Central team that turned the ball over just four times in the first half to give it away 13 times in the second.

The Panthers took advantage of the Indian mistakes, slowly chipping away at the lead. But every time they’d get within a dozen points or so in the third quarter the Indians answered, whether it be with a fastbreak layup from sophomore guard Vanessa Wimberly on the way to her 17 points, a Clayton triple from the corner for three of her 16 or a long trey from sophomore guard Riley Milausnic all in response to the three times South Bend Washington got within 10.

“It was everybody,” Huppenthal said. “It’s a team effort and has been all year. It’s a team. And that’s why we’re winning.”

Still, South Bend Washington climbed back behind a 27 point, 12 rebound effort from sophomore forward Kira Reynolds. She converted a layup with just under three minutes left to bring the Panthers within three points but Milausnic responded with two made free throws the other way to bring it back to five.

Milausnic missed her first two free throw tries of the game but made five-of-six in the last 90 seconds to close the door on the Panthers.

“I had to make those down the stretch,” said Milausnic, a 74% free throw shooter. “I wanted the ball and to draw fouls and knock them down.”

Milausnic got what she wanted.

And the Indians delivered an upset.

“Credit the Lake Central team because they gutted it out,” Huppenthal said. “Every single one of those kids. They gutted it out. Every one of them. I think people doubted us but I’ve been telling them we belong. They all belong.”

PHOTOS: Andrean girls basketball plays Lapel in the Class 2A Logansport semistate 021823-spt-gbk-and_9 021823-spt-gbk-and_2 021823-spt-gbk-and_11 021823-spt-gbk-and_13 021823-spt-gbk-and_7 021823-spt-gbk-and_6 021823-spt-gbk-and_8 021823-spt-gbk-and_10 021823-spt-gbk-and_1 021823-spt-gbk-and_3 021823-spt-gbk-and_12 021823-spt-gbk-and_5 021823-spt-gbk-and_4 web-galleryhtmlcode web-galleryhtmlcode