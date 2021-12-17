Lake Central pushes Crown Point to brink, but state No. 1 Bulldogs win in OT

ST. JOHN — Numb.
That’s the first word Lake Central coach Joe Huppenthal used to describe his emotion following his Indians’ 51-48 overtime loss to defending 4A state champion Crown Point.
Proud.
That’s the next word he used.
Lake Central pushed Crown Point up to the edge of its first Duneland Athletic Conference loss since Jan. 19, 2018. But the Bulldogs proved why they continue to be ranked No. 1 in the state by making critical play after critical play down the stretch of regulation to force overtime and again during the extra period to win the game.
“Like, how could you leave here unhappy?” Huppenthal said. “How could you leave here unhappy? The fans got what they wanted. We had a great crowd. (The media) got what you wanted. I think everybody was wondering, ‘Hey, is Lake Central here?’ I think we’re here. I think we’re relevant. And I think we’re going to be relevant for a while. Kudos to them. It was a great night. A great night for high school basketball.”
Said Crown Point coach Chris Seibert: “Just so impressed with how mental toughness, with the ability even when we got down to not fold, to not turn on each other and stay together. We’ve got five senior leaders and just for them to be able to step up, keep believing and understand that as long as there’s time on the clock we’ve still got a chance (makes me proud).”
Lake Central (10-2, 2-1) led Crown Point 41-37 with 2:48 left in the fourth quarter but the Bulldogs (12-1, 4-0) strung together a couple of stops and benefited from Lake Central’s cold night at the foul line — Lake Central shot just 3 of 15 and was 1 of 7 on its final seven to end the game — to force overtime
Junior guard Zoey Wells got her hands on a critical steal at midcourt and went down the floor to tie the game up at 41 with about 30 seconds left. Lake Central missed free throws the other way and Crown Point senior Jessica Carrothers missed a 3-point try at the buzzer that would have won the game. But it was Wells’s steal that set the table.
“She had not played much and gave us the minutes with her defense with the press and getting that steal and layup just says so much about her as a person and what a competitor she is,” Seibert said. “We talk about next man up and not knowing when it will be her time. It was hers and she stepped up.”
Carrothers opened overtime by hitting a step-back jumper to give Crown Point its first lead since the midway point of the fourth quarter. She scored 18 on a night in which she eclipsed 2,000 points for her career.
But Lake Central responded. Senior Essence Johnson hit a 3-pointer to give Lake Central a one-point lead. And after a pair of Carrothers free throws put Crown Point up one, it was sophomore Riley Milausnic hitting one of her four 3-pointers to put Lake Central up two with just under two minutes left.
Milausnic hit one of two free throws with 65 seconds left to give Lake Central a 48-47 lead. Crown Point senior Alyvia Santiago managed to hit a left-handed runner across the lane to put the Bulldogs ahead.
“It was very out of control,” Santiago said. “I don’t know why but I saw the lane open and just kept going.”
Lake Central standout freshman guard Vanessa Wimberly went to the line for two free throws the next possession with a chance to tie or take the lead but missed both. Carrothers then hit another two free throws to ice the game.
Huppenthal said there remains a clear gap between Crown Point and the rest of the teams in the area but that his team is edging closer. Friday’s result was evidence.
And while the Bulldogs proved why they’re still the elite team in the area, the Indians may not be far behind.
“They’re the program that we’re chasing right now,” Huppenthal said. “We’re almost there. Just not quite.”