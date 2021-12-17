Lake Central pushes Crown Point to brink, but state No. 1 Bulldogs win in OT

ST. JOHN — Numb.

That’s the first word Lake Central coach Joe Huppenthal used to describe his emotion following his Indians’ 51-48 overtime loss to defending 4A state champion Crown Point.

Proud.

That’s the next word he used.

Lake Central pushed Crown Point up to the edge of its first Duneland Athletic Conference loss since Jan. 19, 2018. But the Bulldogs proved why they continue to be ranked No. 1 in the state by making critical play after critical play down the stretch of regulation to force overtime and again during the extra period to win the game.

“Like, how could you leave here unhappy?” Huppenthal said. “How could you leave here unhappy? The fans got what they wanted. We had a great crowd. (The media) got what you wanted. I think everybody was wondering, ‘Hey, is Lake Central here?’ I think we’re here. I think we’re relevant. And I think we’re going to be relevant for a while. Kudos to them. It was a great night. A great night for high school basketball.”