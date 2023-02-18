HUNTINGTON — “Mark my words,’ Lake Central sophomore point guard Vanessa Wimberly began.

Then came a promise.

A proclamation.

A self-fulling prophecy, maybe.

Whatever it was, Wimberly was sure of herself when describing what comes next for her Indians after falling 41-24 to Fishers in the Class 4A Semistate championship.

“You’ll see us right back here next year,” Wimberly continued, “but it’s going to be a different ending.”

Class 4A No. 11 Lake Central couldn’t keep the magic it conjured in upsetting No. 1 South Bend Washington going in the semifinal facing No. 3 Fishers with the trophy on the line. The Indians came out flat, shooting just 2-of-19 from the field and trailing 22-6 at halftime.

LC junior forward Aniyah Bishop scored with 3:10 left in the first quarter but it wasn’t until junior guard Riley Milausnic got a floater to go with 6:44 remaining in the third that the Indians put points on the board again.

During that 12 minute and 26 second stretch, Lake Central coach Joe Huppenthal estimated half a dozen missed layups.

The Indians shot just 26.5% from the floor and made 3-of-5 free throws.

“We couldn’t hit a shot,” Bishop said. She led LC (23-6) with just nine points and grabbed six rebounds.

Lake Central’s run to the final four was its deepest since reaching the 1998 state championship game. The Indians were clear underdogs against top-ranked and previously unbeaten South Bend Washington in the semifinal but managed to run away to a 20-point lead and hold on for dear life and win 62-57.

Beating South Bend Washington kept Lake Central’s season alive but came at a price.

“I’m going to be honest with you guys it just took a lot of juice out of us,” Huppenthal said. “That is no disrespect to Fishers because they’re damn good but you’ve got to play two games like that back-to-back and get ready for Washington and Fishers which are the No. 1 and 3 teams in the state. It’s a tough feat.”

Lake Central, the Duneland Athletic Conference champions, emptied its bench with 86 seconds left. The core Indians rotation took their seats and briefly gathered their thoughts as another season came to an end, this one a step further than the last.

“We’re going to come back even stronger,” Bishop said. “Same people. Same chemistry. We’re going to be harder to beat. We’re going to get back here.”

The Indians came out of their locker room to debrief with family and friends on one end of Bob Straight Court while Fishers celebrated on the opposite side. Unlike the other three teams in the Huntington North semistate, Lake Central graduates zero seniors.

The same girls yearning for one more game together now will have another season in front of them.

They just hope their next lasts longer.

“I’m not going to want to feel this next year,” Lake Central sophomore forward Ayla Krygier said. “I’m taking it in now and coming back next year making sure we go to another Saturday.”