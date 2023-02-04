ST. JOHN – Who is the best player on Class 4A Sectional 1 champion Lake Central?

Ask five different people, get five different answers.

“I guess that makes us are who we are,” LC coach Joe Huppenthal said.

The Indians (21-5) don’t roster a player who averages double figuring scoring. Five girls pitched in between seven and 10 points in their 58-21 win against Hammond Central (10-16) in the sectional final Saturday. They’ll advance to play Northridge at 4 p.m. in the LaPorte regional next Saturday.

Northridge (22-5) beat Elkhart 56-53 in the Concord sectional.

Lake Central’s dangerousness is in its balance. Five LC players scored between seven to 11 points in their semifinal win against Munster the night before the final. This isn’t new. They’re kids who mostly grew up playing in Huppenthal’s system together and understand the core of what he asks them to execute night in and night out.

“We don’t have a best player,” junior guard Nadia Clayton said. “I kind of like that.”

No. 11 Lake Central is spoiled with talent through its core rotation. Each night it’s seemingly someone else.

Sophomore point guard Vanessa Wimberly dropped a team-high 21 points on 6-of-11 shooting to lead Lake Central in its Duneland Athletic Conference-clinching victory over Valparaiso at the end of the regular season.

Junior guards Riley Milausnic and Kennedie Burks scored 12 and 11 points, respectively, in the Indians’ sectional-opening win against Each Chicago. Wimberly chipped in 11 and grabbed six steals while sophomore forward Ayla Krygier hit three third-quarter triples beating Munster.

Wimberly and junior forward Claudia Vasic scored 10 each in their win against Hammond Central. Junior forward Aniyah Bishop, the team’s leading scorer at just under 10 per game and leading rebounder at six per contest, scored 9 and grabbed five rebounds in about two quarters before a running clock.

“Everybody has a night every other game,” Bishop said. “It really just depends. If somebody is hot, we’re going to get them the ball. We’re going to find the right person.”

Lake Central’s sectional title is its 19th overall, second back-to-back and third under Huppenthal in seven seasons. Last year’s group, the core of which remains in place now and will in 2023-24, lost to Crown Point in the regional championship finals.

Under the IHSAA’s updated state tournament format that turned the two-game regional into one and the one-game semistate into two that regional championship loss would have come in the opening round of semistate. LC last reached that round of the tournament in 1998.

Huppenthal held nothing back building a schedule designed to prepare his players for a title run. LC’s slate ranks 48th toughest in the state and second most difficult among local teams behind only Crown Point’s, according to the state Sagarin Ratings on www.johnharrell.net that only weigh Indiana teams playing Indiana competition.

LC picked up wins against No. 10 Fort Wayne Snider and No. 13 Valparaiso, the latter sealing the Duneland Athletic Conference championship. The Indians lost to No. 1 Fort Wayne Snider, No. 2 Noblesville, No. 7 Bedford North Lawrence and Naperville North (IL) which received votes in the Illinois AP Top 10 poll but wouldn’t impact strength of schedule.

“We beefed the schedule up,” Huppenthal said. “We did that for a reason. Games down the road like this that we’re going to encounter. I’m happy. This is obviously a goal of every Indiana high school basketball team is to win a sectional championship. That’s the hardest to win. From here on out you change your goals.”

Regional. Semistate semifinal. Semistate final. State. Four wins is a title.

That’s all that’s left.

“Most teams don’t get to experience this,” Clayton said. “For us to get to do it two times in a row? That feels good. We don’t take anything lightly or for granted. We worked hard and will keep working.”

