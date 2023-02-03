ST. JOHN — The start of the fourth quarter between Lake Central and Munster in Class 4A Sectional 1 semifinal was delayed about five minutes. Blood needed to be wiped off the floor. The more that got cleaned, the more the officials seemed to find.

It was the second such blood-related delay of a game that included multiple injury timeouts and players from both sides warned about chatter. Lake Central’s 55-39 win against Munster to book a Saturday evening championship matchup with Hammond Central played out like a brawl.

“Just kind of a street fight,” Indian coach Joe Huppenthal said. “I mean bodies flying everywhere. It was probably the most physical game we’ve played all year. There was blood. There were tears. A little bit of everything.”

That’s what you get when you throw together two rivals that don’t want their seasons to end.

“We try to be physical in general but that was one of our most physical games,” said sophomore forward Ayla Krygier who picked up four fouls fighting in the post all night. “I think it’s just because Munster is such a rival with us in any sport. It was just a rivalry between two teams fighting for our paths toward a sectional championship.”

In other words it was what the Indiana high school state basketball tournament is all about.

“This thing is survive and advance,” Huppenthal said.

Sophomore point guard Vanessa Wimberly led the balanced Indians (20-5) with 11 points and six steals. She was the catalyst in turning Munster over often early with Mustang senior point guard Trinity Hogge sidelined with an injury. Lake Central junior forward Nadia Clayton scored 10.

The Indians relied on turnovers to create scoring in the first half but got into rhythm in the second. Quick ball movement around the perimeter opened up space for Krygier to hit three triples in the third quarter to help LC run away.

“As quickly as we move the ball we know the defense will eventually break down,” Krygier said. “They eventually did. So making the extra pass is always really important.”

Senior forward Lillian Mason led Munster (17-8) with 11 points and seven rebounds. She and fellow seniors Akaomachukwu Odeluga and Hogge embraced with first-year coach Deandre Williams in the final minute of their last games.

The Mustangs’ 17 wins are the most since the 2019-20 season and third most since the turn of the century.

Henry, Hutchinson lead Hammond Central

Immediately upon entering her locker room with a 59-34 Class 4A Sectional 1 semifinal win over West Side, Hammond Central coach Okeisha Howard told her team what they already knew.

They were heading to a championship.

“Everybody doesn’t expect us to win how we’re winning,” junior guard Aniyah Henry said. “It just shows everybody how hard we’re working.”

Hammond Central (10-15) and West Side (2-21) were tied at 10 late in the first quarter before Henry and her Wolves took over to the tune of a 35-7 run across about the final nine minutes of the first half. Henry led all scorers with 20. Freshman teammate Indiah Hutchinson scored 16.

Senior Excensia Cloma scored a team-high nine points for West Side in the loss.

“I think our energy just got better (in the second quarter) and we realized to win this game we get to go to a championship,” Henry said. “We’ve never gotten this before.”

