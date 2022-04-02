 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS BASKETBALL | COACH OF THE YEAR

Lake Central's Joe Huppenthal is Times' 2022 Girls Basketball Coach of the Year

  0

ST. JOHN — Lake Central coach Joe Huppenthal leaned against a wall inside his office overlooking the Indians’ court smiling. It was a happy but still kind of frustrated sort of smile.

It was Dec. 17, the day before Lake Central went on winter break. His team had just taken defending Class 4A state champion Crown Point to overtime and would have beaten them if they’d just hit more than 3-of-15 free throws, Huppenthal was saying. The Bulldogs had beaten the Indians by 23, 32 and 33 in three prior seasons. This was different.

Two freshmen and two sophomores broke into Huppenthal’s starting five and were further along than he’d thought. He first saw signs of change when they kept within single digits of eventual Class 3A state champion South Bend Washington in the second game of the year. The narrow loss to Crown Point was just the latest indication a corner had been turned within the program.

Lake Central pushes Crown Point to brink, but state No. 1 Bulldogs win in OT

“I think everybody was wondering, ‘Hey, is Lake Central here?’” Huppenthal said that night. “I think we’re here.”

They were.

Lake Central went on to string together a 24-win season — 14 better than the year before — and advanced to the regional championship before Crown Point ended its season in a rematch. Huppenthal, The Times' 2022 Girls Basketball Coach of the Year, melded a blossoming group of young talent with battle tested upperclassmen who together cultivated a selfless, winning culture Huppenthal has been working toward since taking over the program six seasons ago.

“It’s a project,” Huppenthal said, “and you have to be patient. This kind of stuff doesn’t happen overnight. That’s why I’m so thankful that we have the kids we have, the coaches we have and the parents we have that believed in what we’re doing. That’s why we have the program that we have right now.”

AARON FERGUSON: Lake Central's program mirrors Crown Point and hopes similar success follows

Lake Central’s year-to-year jump from bottom half of the Duneland Athletic Conference to legitimate state title threat can be simplified into two leading factors: an influx of young talent and organic team chemistry.

Start with the latter because Huppenthal calls it more important. He said his players were willing to make sacrifices for the overall good of the team’s success in a way not everyone is willing to do.

Senior forward Katelyn Zajeski exemplified the sort of selflessness Huppenthal said lived throughout this team making it the most connected group he’s worked with. After starting as a junior, Huppenthal asked Zajeski to take a reserve role behind freshman Ayla Krygier.

Seniors Essence Johnson, Katelyn Zajeski set tone for Lake Central girls basketball

Zajeski told him she would if it meant winning more.

“We just did whatever it takes,” Zajeski said. “I feel like that was the vibe here. We were like, ‘Okay, we’re a team. We’re stuck together. So we might as well get along.’”

Then there’s that that young talent.

Sophomore forward Aniyah Bishop emerged as one of the area’s top players averaging 14 points and five rebounds per game to be the only underclassmen on The Times First Team All-Area. Freshman point guard Vanessa Wimberly was named to the third team for averaging 8.5 points, 3.4 assists and 3.3 steals per game while sharpshooting sophomore guard Riley Milausnic was an honorable mention.

Freshman Vanessa Wimberly chases away doubts for Lake Central

Those three, along with Krygier, formed a young core Lake Central will rely on to make additional postseason runs for years to come. They’re part of a group of players who’ve grown up learning Huppenthal’s aggressive defensive style first developed as a student manager for Gene Keady’s Purdue Boilermakers in the 1980s he later took with him to Each Chicago’s girls and later South Bend Clay’s boys programs.

In practice, Zajeski said Huppenthal always preached that cliché that defense won championships. Their guards were disruptive and forced opposing ball handlers into making mistakes that turned into turnovers not unlike Crown Point has during its own dominant run.

Lake Central allowed just 34.5 points per game on the season. With more work, Huppenthal thinks they can do even better. This is the sort of style of play he’s always wanted the Indians to deploy.

“We’re getting close,” Huppenthal said. “There’s some other stuff I’d like to do but this is the model I’m 100% behind. The kids executed it this year to perfection. This is what I envisioned us looking like. They’re disruptors, in my terminology, and any time you can take away somebody else’s point guard its like taking oxygen away from the brain and you know what happens then.”

Lake Central's Riley Milausnic proving to be more than just a shooter

Huppenthal likens Lake Central’s program to a ship. Someone has to be captain. He’s the guy.

But it extends well beyond that, Huppenthal said. He and his assistant coaches all lean on one another throughout practices and games. The parents have bought in. Even Huppenthal’s wife, Shannon, goes with him on scouting trips and ran concessions during summer sessions.

It takes everyone being committed to the process to build a program, Huppenthal said. And as best he can tell this is only the beginning.

“These kids are all still puppies, man,” he said. “You’ve got two freshmen and two sophomores we started this year. We’re young. It takes time. Even on my end I’ve realized I need to be more patient. We’d like to do more stuff with them but we’ve all got to be patient with what we do.

“But these kids are here.”

Past COY winners

2022 — Joe Huppenthal, Lake Central

2021 — Tony Scheub, Andrean

2020 — Wes Bucher, South Central

2019 — Chris Seibert, Crown Point

2018 — Katie Collignon, Marquette

2017 — Ryan Myers, Kankakee Valley

2016 — Marc Urban, Lake Central

2015 — Amy Govert, Merrillville

2014 — Rod Fisher, West Side

2013 — Amy Govert, Merrillville

2012 — Eric Kundich, EC Central

2011 — Tom Golumbeck, Griffith

2010 — Amy Govert, Merrillville

2009 — Mike Hamacher, Hobart

2008 — Lawrence Chase, Hammond

2007 — Kristen Peterson, Portage

2006 — Jack Campbell, Chesterton

2005 — Rod Fisher, West Side

2004 — Greg Kirby, Valparaiso

2003 — Ron Edmonds, EC Central

2002 — Chris Huppenthal, Highland

2001 — Chris Huppenthal, Highland

2000 — Greg Kirby, Valparaiso

1999 — Al Detterline, River Forest

1998 — Tom Megyesi, Lake Central

1997 — Tom May, Crown Point

1996 — Chris Huppenthal, Highland

1995 — Tom Megyesi, Lake Central

1994 — Tom Megyesi, Lake Central

1993 — Greg Kirby, Valparaiso

1992 — Rick Badovinich, Hammond

1991 — Greg Kirby, Valparaiso

1990 — Dan McCabe, Bishop Noll

1989 — Carl Horton, Roosevelt

