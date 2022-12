Lake Central's Kennedie Burks stars in win over her former team

MERRILLVILLE — Much has been made about Lake Central’s star-studded cast, but on Friday it was someone a little further off the radar powering the Indians’ dominance.

Kennedie Burks entered Friday’s 60-18 Duneland Athletic Conference win at Merrillville averaging 2.8 points per game. Against the Pirates — Burks’ former team — the point guard brought her A game, scoring 24 points, including 19 in the first half.

“You it saw it tonight,” Lake Central coach Joe Huppenthal said, “that’s Kennedie. Gosh, she was special tonight. She was special. That’s just another weapon we have.”

Burks couldn’t miss in the first half, hitting three of her four 3-point attempts and converting all five of her looks from inside of the arc.

Burks spent the first two seasons of her high school career in the purple and white before transferring to Lake Central this offseason.

“At first I was a little nervous because I came back to my old school,” Burks said. “But once I got into the game, it was just natural for me.

“It felt amazing,” Burks said. “I really needed that.”

Merrillville kept things close in the first quarter, entering the second frame trailing just 13-6. In the second quarter, however, Lake Central had other plans. That’s when Burks got hot. The junior tallied nine points in a 19-0 Lake Central run to start the frame, part of 14-point quarter.

By the time the second quarter had come to a close, Lake Central had things in hand, leading 37-14.

Burks’ production came on an off night for some of Lake Central’s other scorers. Riley Milausnic provided 16 points on 4-of-5 shooting from 3, but Aniyah Bishop had an off night by her lofty standards, netting just four points, making Burks’ output all the more important.

Burks did all her damage while still providing lockdown defense on Pirates guards on the other end. She helped spearhead a Lake Central press that frustrated the Pirates all night by trapping, forcing turnovers and preventing Merrillville from getting into its offense.

Lake Central managed to keep the Pirates offense to single digits on the scoreboard in each quarter.

“We did good defensively,” Burks said. “We was getting stops and the help defense was there.”

“I think our effort and intensity on the defensive end is what’s carrying us right now,” Huppenthal said.

She didn’t slow down in the second half, burying a jumper on a fast break less than two minutes after the break and followed it up with dime to a cutting Ayla Krygier to further extend the Lake Central advantage. It was part of what would be a five-point second half for the LC point guard who sat for the entirety of the fourth quarter.

Merrillville’s offense struggled to get things in gear in part due to the absence of Kylie Wells who missed the game with an injury.

“I love how hard this team is playing right now,” Huppenthal said. “Right now with us, it’s somebody different every night… When you have a team like this and you’re sharing the ball like we did today, good things are going to happen.”

PHOTOS: Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso's Rocco Micciche scores what turned out to be the winning touchdown at Saturday's Class 5A state final in Indianapolis. Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso's Travis Davis and Justin Clark celebrate their win over Whiteland at Saturday's Class 5A state final in Indianapolis. Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso players celebrate their win over Whiteland at Saturday's Class 5A state final in Indianapolis. Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso players celebrate their win over Whiteland at Saturday's Class 5A state final in Indianapolis. Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso's Justin Clark is pushed out of bounds by Whiteland's Kayden Milligan at Saturday's Class 5A state final in Indianapolis. Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso's Travis Davis tries to escape the clutches of Whiteland's Mason Darlington at Saturday's Class 5A state final in Indianapolis. Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso's Travis Davis is tripped up on a carry at Saturday's Class 5A state final in Indianapolis. Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso's T.J. Watkins breaks up a pass to Whiteland's Jonathan Crowley in the end zone. Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso's Justin Clark plows through for a touchdown at Saturday's Class 5A state final in Indianapolis. Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso's Travis Davis runs for extra yardage at Saturday's Class 5A state final in Indianapolis. Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Whiteland's Andrian Kolleigbo can't stop Valparaiso's Justin Clark from scoring a touchdown at Saturday's Class 5A state final in Indianapolis. Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso's Cameron Danzy tackles Whiteland's Nyrius Moore-Smith at Saturday's Class 5A state final in Indianapolis. Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Whiteland's Peyton Emberton is grabbed by Valparaiso's T.J. Watkins at Saturday's Class 5A state final in Indianapolis. Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso's Julian Stokes is pulled down by Whiteland's Brady Stanifer at Saturday's Class 5A state final in Indianapolis. Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso's T.J. Watkins breaks up a pass to Whiteland's Jonathan Crowley in the endzone. Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso's Travis Davis tries to push off Whiteland's Jakarrey Oliver at Saturday's Class 5A state final in Indianapolis. Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso's Travis Davis tries to stay inbound as he runs at Saturday's Class 5A state final in Indianapolis. Gallery HTML code Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball Merrillville coach Kelly Kratz talks to her team after the first quarter at the Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball game on Friday. Uploaded-images Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball Lake Central coach Joe Huppenthal talks to his team during a time out at the Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball game on Friday. Uploaded-images Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball Lake Central's Aniyah Bishop, right, guards Merrillville's Vivian McSpadden at the Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball game on Friday. Uploaded-images Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball Lake Central's Bryn Leonard comes in for two points at the Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball game on Friday. Uploaded-images Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball Lake Central's Kennedie Burks is fouled by Merrillville's Nyesha Davis at the Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball game on Friday. Uploaded-images Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball Lake Central's Kennedie Burks rolls in for a layup at the Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball game on Friday. Uploaded-images Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball Lake Central's Aniyah Bishop comes in for a layup at the Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball game on Friday. Uploaded-images Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball Lake Central's Aniyah Bishop attempts a two-pointer at the Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball game on Friday. Uploaded-images Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball Lake Central's Aniyah Bishop comes in for a layup at the Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball game on Friday. Uploaded-images Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball Merrillville coach Kelly Kratz reacts during a play at the Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball game on Friday. Uploaded-images Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball Merrillville's Vivian McSpadden dribbles to the basket at the Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball game on Friday. Uploaded-images Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball Lake Central's Nadia Clayton, left, and Kennedie Burks battle Merrillville's Nyesha Davis for the ball at the Lake Central at Merrillville gir… Uploaded-images Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball Merrillville's Makayla Edwards, left, and Vivian McSpadden battle Lake Central's Nadia Clayton for possession of the ball at the Lake Central … Uploaded-images Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball Lake Central's Aniyah Bishop guards Merrillville's Sydney Todd at the Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball game on Friday. Uploaded-images Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball Lake Central's Bryn Leonard comes in for two points at the Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball game on Friday. Uploaded-images Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball Lake Central's Bryn Leonard comes in for two points at the Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball game on Friday. Uploaded-images Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball Lake Central's Riley Milausnic brings the ball to the basket at the Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball game on Friday. Uploaded-images Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball Lake Central's Ayla Krygier, left, and Riley Milausnic try to stop Merrillville's Trinity Allen near the basket at the Lake Central at Merrill… Uploaded-images Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball Lake Central's Kennedie Burks is chased by Merrillville's Vivian McSpadden at the Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball game on Friday. Uploaded-images Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball Merrillville's Vivian McSpadden is closely guarded by Lake Central's Kennedie Burks at the Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball game …