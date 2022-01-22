Lake Central's Riley Milausnic proving to be more than just a shooter

ST. JOHN — Riley Milausnic is more than a shooter.

The Lake Central sophomore scores 10.3 points per game while shooting 38% on 3-pointers. She’s hit three or more in 10 games this season. But there’s more to her game than that.

“I’m more of a shooter, I guess, but I can get to the basket or handle the ball, just really do whatever coaches really need me to do,” Milausnic said.

When the shots weren’t falling early in Times No. 2 Lake Central’s 44-35 Duneland Athletic Conference win over Valparaiso Friday, Milausnic found other ways to contribute. The 5-foot-6 point guard worked the ball to open teammates, played defense and hustled for rebounds, including a few important ones down the stretch.

Milausnic has always been on the hardwood. She’s the daughter of Lake Central boys coach Dave Milausnic. Coach Joe Huppenthal calls her a gym rat who spends a lot of time putting up extra shots when nobody’s looking.

Her versatility is something outsiders might overlook, though.