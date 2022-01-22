Lake Central's Riley Milausnic proving to be more than just a shooter

ST. JOHN — Riley Milausnic is more than a shooter.
The Lake Central sophomore scores 10.3 points per game while shooting 38% on 3-pointers. She’s hit three or more in 10 games this season. But there’s more to her game than that.
“I’m more of a shooter, I guess, but I can get to the basket or handle the ball, just really do whatever coaches really need me to do,” Milausnic said.
When the shots weren’t falling early in Times No. 2 Lake Central’s 44-35 Duneland Athletic Conference win over Valparaiso Friday, Milausnic found other ways to contribute. The 5-foot-6 point guard worked the ball to open teammates, played defense and hustled for rebounds, including a few important ones down the stretch.
Milausnic has always been on the hardwood. She’s the daughter of Lake Central boys coach Dave Milausnic. Coach Joe Huppenthal calls her a gym rat who spends a lot of time putting up extra shots when nobody’s looking.
Her versatility is something outsiders might overlook, though.
“It’s nice because we get to run (Milausnic) at the one spot and spell Vanessa a little bit. That gives us a little 1-2 punch. They’ve been playing together for a while so they’ve got a real good chemistry at the one and two spots,” Huppenthal said. “Anytime you have a kid who’s a coach’s daughter, it’s a good thing. I’m not going to take any credit. She’s in here with dad working all the time.”
Milausnic is part of a young core for the Indians which includes freshman point guard Vanessa Wimberly, freshman forward Ayla Krygier and sophomore forward Aniyah Bishop.
“We’ve still got two really important seniors but we’ve got a lot of freshmen and sophomores so I would say our future is looking pretty good,” Milausnic said.
Milausnic did eventually hit two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter Friday. She finished with 11 points.
The Times No. 4 Vikings (15-4, 4-2) were holding opponents to only 29.4 points coming into the game. Valparaiso forced Lake Central into some turnovers and threatened late.
Amelia Benjamin scored seven of her game-high 18 in the fourth quarter.
“I thought we did a really decent job until about the last four minutes defensively, getting into them and making them a little uncomfortable in the halfcourt,” Huppenthal said.
The victory was the eighth straight and wrapped up the DAC slate for Lake Central (19-3, 6-1). The Indians’ only local loss was an overtime stumble against Crown Point. Outside of conference play, only Warsaw and South Bend Washington have had the better of Lake Central.
The Indians have one more tune-up against Morton before the postseason.
“I just told the kids that it’s been a great year but we’ve got to get better and we’ve got to get locked in for this tournament run now,” Huppenthal said. “You’ve always got things you can get better at.”