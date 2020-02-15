LaPorte falls short of first regional title since 2001

LAPORTE — Ryin Ott felt inspired coming into LaPorte’s Class 4A Regional on Saturday.
The Slicers’ mild-mannered junior guard usually doesn’t have much to say before a game. However, with the opportunity to lead her program to its first regional title in 19 years, Ott made an exception.
“Her dad told me when he got here this morning that when she walk up she said, ‘I’m ready to play,’” LaPorte coach Rob Walker said. “She was and I gotta give her credit.”
The junior drained four 3-pointers to lift the Slicers past Munster in the semifinals, and her hot streak continued early on against Penn. Ott nailed two of the Slicers’ five 3s in the first quarter to help her team keep pace with the Kingsmen.
But in the second quarter, she was accidentally elbowed in the throat and did not return to the game. Without arguably its opponent’s top 3-pointer shooter on the court, Penn took over and cruised to a 59-34 victory to claim its ninth sectional championship and first since 2018.
The Kingsmen (27-2) had eight players score, and junior guard Trinity Clinton finished the night with a game-high 20 points.
Ott ended her evening with six points, marking the fifth game all year in which she was held to single digits in scoring.
“I’m really proud of the kids, but I really would have liked to see the game with Ryin Ott in there the whole game,” Walker said. “Of course, you want to finish with arguably your best player. She had 21 points the first game, and she looked like she was going to have another big game, and then she gets hurt.”
After the game, Ott emerged from a somber Slicers locker room. According to Walker, the junior had trouble breathing after taking a hit to the neck and just couldn’t play through it. Despite not being able to return, Ott said her teammates played with a lot of pride in her absence.
LaPorte (19-8) only scored two points in the second quarter, but as Penn’s lead grew larger, the Slicers’ players were still diving for loose balls late in the fourth quarter.
“I really wanted to be there for my team,” Ott said. “But I think that they still played hard. It just didn’t turn out the way that we wanted it to.”
Nyla Asad, who was LaPorte’s leading scorer this season, paced the Slicers once again. The senior guard scored a team-high 13 points and said she was proud of the impact this year’s senior class left on the program.
Aside from all of wins and losses she experienced throughout her high school career, Asad added that some of her best memories at LaPorte are the day-to-day interactions she shared with her teammates.
“All of the laughs, all of the team dinners we had, the bus rides — we always just liked to have fun and make the most of our moments together,” Asad said. “I know I won’t have another moment like this again in college, so I’m going to look back at this all of the time.”