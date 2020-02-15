LaPorte falls short of first regional title since 2001

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“I’m really proud of the kids, but I really would have liked to see the game with Ryin Ott in there the whole game,” Walker said. “Of course, you want to finish with arguably your best player. She had 21 points the first game, and she looked like she was going to have another big game, and then she gets hurt.”

After the game, Ott emerged from a somber Slicers locker room. According to Walker, the junior had trouble breathing after taking a hit to the neck and just couldn’t play through it. Despite not being able to return, Ott said her teammates played with a lot of pride in her absence.

LaPorte (19-8) only scored two points in the second quarter, but as Penn’s lead grew larger, the Slicers’ players were still diving for loose balls late in the fourth quarter.

“I really wanted to be there for my team,” Ott said. “But I think that they still played hard. It just didn’t turn out the way that we wanted it to.”

Nyla Asad, who was LaPorte’s leading scorer this season, paced the Slicers once again. The senior guard scored a team-high 13 points and said she was proud of the impact this year’s senior class left on the program.