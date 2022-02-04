Lauryn Swain overcomes foul trouble, leads Andrean past Lake Station

LAKE STATION — Andrean is a different team with Lauryn Swain on the court.

Unfortunately for the 59ers, the senior forward dealt with foul trouble Friday. She spent considerable time on the bench during a 53-31 Class 2A sectional semifinal win over host Lake Station.

“It’s impossible. It makes me feel really stuck (to watch from the bench),” Swain said. “My coaches, my team, they tell me all the time I’m better for my team on the floor than I am off of it. It’s just really stressful. It gets me really nervy when I’m not out there with them”

Every time Swain was off the floor, Lake Station (16-7) made a mini run. The Eagles cut the deficit to only 10 after the third quarter. It was still there when Swain came back on the floor with 5:44 to go.

Coach Tony Scheub said when she’s on the court, opponents have to deal with a different level of physicality.

“She likes to say she’s 6-foot-2 but she’s probably about 5-8. But she’s our post player. She’s not a rim protector but a lane protector,” Scheub said. “When she goes out we tend to struggle a little bit on rebounding and on the defensive end.”

Swain takes pride in that reputation. She proud of her ability to defend the paint while her teammates circle the perimeter.

“I’m the last line of defense. If anybody’s coming that way, I have to get in the middle,” she said. “It’s definitely taken a lot of progression and it makes me proud that (Scheub) can rely on me for that now. Freshman year, he would never think of putting me in a spot like that.”

The 59ers (19-6) beat the Eagles 67-34 only 17 days ago ago on Jan. 18. Lauren Colon had 18 and freshman Lindsay Arcella had 17 for Andrean in that one. Kayla Wilkerson scored 15 for Lake Station.

“We knew that if we didn’t pull it out tonight, this would be our last game together and that’s just something we don’t want because we love this group. We love this team,” Swain said. “We really just wanted to pull it out for each other more than anything and keep our season going.”

Scheub said Lake Station changed up its defense since that game, being more multiple than it was during the regular-season game. Wilkerson hit a 3-pointer in the first quarter Friday but didn’t score again.

Scheub credited Colon’s defense for Wilkerson failing to score close to her average of 15 points.

“We were switching our matchups here, here and here but one thing that didn’t change was (Colon) staying on (Wilkerson),” Scheub said. “I think she’s the most underrated basketball player in Northwest Indiana.”

Swain finished with 13 points Friday while Allen led the 59ers with 16 and Colon scored 10. Darne Toney paced the Eagles with 12 and Nasiya Gause had 11.

Andrean will play Bishop Noll in Saturday’s semifinal.

Bishop Noll 64, Whiting 27

How Bishop Noll won: The Warriors jumped out in front early, leading 21-2 after the first quarter. The Oilers kept the advantage around 20 points until late in the third quarter, when Bishop Noll pulled away.

Impact player: Freshman Icesis Thomas led the Warriors with 12 points. That's almost double her season average of 6.4 per game.

Twice as nice: It’s the second time in two weeks the Warriors beat the Oilers (4-17). Noll won a 65-27 game on Jan. 21.

Warriors' ship righted: Bishop Noll (12-10) lost the first four games of the season and 5-10 as recently as Jan. 10. The Warriors have things back on track with seven straight wins.

