Lemmons lineage: Cousins leading youthful Morgan Township

MORGAN TOWNSHIP — Maria Lemmons knows that the lessons are coming when the salt and pepper shakers end up on the table.
The Morgan Township junior wants nothing more than to spend some quality time with family while enjoying a slice of pizza after a hard-fought basketball game. The pizza is there, but so are the uncles, and her father.
Family means basketball and basketball means family to the entire Lemmons family.
“After games we all get together at one of the relatives houses, we all live within a three mile radius of one another, and we eat and laugh together,” Maria said. “Once the condiments come out, all the brothers start diagramming plays on the table and letting us know about the game.”
The “us” includes Maria and her freshmen cousins, Madi and Josie Lemmons. The brothers include Michael, Shawn, Rob and Scott. They are four brothers who have 15 kids between them. Throw in sister Kelly with newborn Finn and the Lemmons clan possibly takes up the entire Morgan Township zip code.
“We love getting together with our family after games,” Madi said. “Basketball is a good time of year because it brings us all together.”
There have been plenty of lessons at the family gatherings in the last week, especially with Madi and Josie earning spots in the Morgan Township starting lineup. The Cherokees are 2-0 to start the year, but it hasn’t been without bumps in the road. Madi is averaging 6.5 points and seven rebounds per game, but she’s also turned the ball over in bunches. Josie knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in her high school debut but she’s also had some turnovers. The pair have leaned on Maria, who is slowly getting back on the court following hip surgery last season, as well as each other.
“There’s some pressure being in the starting lineup, but we’re using our teammates to help us along,” Josie said. “We’re also using our families.”
With a quartet of assistant coaches sitting in the stands, third-year Morgan Township coach Rick Budka knows that he has a village to help bring along his youthful team that graduated the top four scorers from last season, including Porter County Conference Player of the Year Emma O’Brien.
“I asked Madi and Josie after our last game who gave you more instructions after the game, your coaches or your family,” Budka said. “Of course, their families are going to be there and it’s great because they’re all basketball minds.”
While they’re freshmen, Madi and Josie have been around Budka and the program for the last few years. They have been practicing with varsity squad since they were in seventh grade as part of a program that Budka has instituted to get younger players experience growing in the program. All three cousins have also grown from plenty of family gatherings with the salt and pepper shakers.
“I think we’ve all realized in the last two years just how important family is,” Maria said. “We’re so blessed and so lucky to have family close to us, family that can come out and support us. It all shows how important it is to stay in touch.”