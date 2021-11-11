Lemmons lineage: Cousins leading youthful Morgan Township

MORGAN TOWNSHIP — Maria Lemmons knows that the lessons are coming when the salt and pepper shakers end up on the table.

The Morgan Township junior wants nothing more than to spend some quality time with family while enjoying a slice of pizza after a hard-fought basketball game. The pizza is there, but so are the uncles, and her father.

Family means basketball and basketball means family to the entire Lemmons family.

“After games we all get together at one of the relatives houses, we all live within a three mile radius of one another, and we eat and laugh together,” Maria said. “Once the condiments come out, all the brothers start diagramming plays on the table and letting us know about the game.”

The “us” includes Maria and her freshmen cousins, Madi and Josie Lemmons. The brothers include Michael, Shawn, Rob and Scott. They are four brothers who have 15 kids between them. Throw in sister Kelly with newborn Finn and the Lemmons clan possibly takes up the entire Morgan Township zip code.

“We love getting together with our family after games,” Madi said. “Basketball is a good time of year because it brings us all together.”